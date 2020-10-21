Muddy River Bait n' Tackle shop to close on Oct. 31, according to owner

MUSCATINE — Sometimes a visit to a favorite bait shop can be just as enjoyable as the fishing trip itself.

For many locals Muddy River Bait n' Tackle was that shop.

After five years of business, owner Fred Harroun announced on his Facebook page that he would be closing his bait shop, located at 926 Grandview Ave., at the end of October. Owning a bait shop was something he had always wanted to do, and with the help of his son, he was able to open one up.

Harroun said the main reason he is closing is his building was sold, and the price of rent increased.

“You don’t make a lot of money in a bait shop,” he said. “You kind of break even. My wife and I are both in our 60s and are both retired. … We decided we’re not taking money out of our own pocket to keep this thing going.”

This isn’t the first time Muddy River closed because of rent. Three years ago, Harroun closed the original Muddy River location because of the same issue.

He said bait prices have increased, saying they've gone up by 100% since last year. With the city planning road work in front of his shop, location became a concern.