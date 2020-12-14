Mulberry Elementary continues annual door decorating tradition much to students' delight

MUSCATINE – While some students may not be seeing as much of their schools thanks to hybrid-learning schedules and the recent extended break over Thanksgiving, many have been able to return to in-person learning.

As such, the district’s youngest Muskies were also able to return to a tradition that’s loved by both students and teachers: holiday door decorating.

Throughout the halls of Mulberry Elementary, from the classrooms to the library, students can enjoy the many hand-crafted sights of Christmas as they learn.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We felt it was extremely important this year to have a little fun, use our creativity and bring some joy to the building,” Mulberry Principal Stacy Olson said, “Some of the doors were decorated when the students arrived back to school last Monday and it was great to hear the excitement and ‘sense’ their smiles under their masks.”

Kindergarten teacher and officially designated Fun Coordinator Kim Green has helped organize the door decorating event for several years now, and Green says that it’s still just as fun as ever for everyone involved.