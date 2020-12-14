Mulberry Elementary continues annual door decorating tradition much to students' delight

MUSCATINE – While some students may not be seeing as much of their schools thanks to hybrid-learning schedules and the recent extended break over Thanksgiving, many have been able to return to in-person learning.
As such, the district’s youngest Muskies were also able to return to a tradition that’s loved by both students and teachers: holiday door decorating.
Throughout the halls of Mulberry Elementary, from the classrooms to the library, students can enjoy the many hand-crafted sights of Christmas as they learn.
Support Local Journalism
“We felt it was extremely important this year to have a little fun, use our creativity and bring some joy to the building,” Mulberry Principal Stacy Olson said, “Some of the doors were decorated when the students arrived back to school last Monday and it was great to hear the excitement and ‘sense’ their smiles under their masks.”
Kindergarten teacher and officially designated Fun Coordinator Kim Green has helped organize the door decorating event for several years now, and Green says that it’s still just as fun as ever for everyone involved.
"This year we had the most participation and it was really important for us to be able to keep this tradition going for our older students, so that it was not one more fun thing they had to give up," Green said.
Among the decorated doors were familiar themes and sights such as Christmas trees, fireplaces, nutcrackers and Santa’s Workshop. Other doors took on a more unique, ‘2020-esque’ theme, such as the class who decided to include a reindeer wearing a mask on their door or the class that made their own Google Meets featuring holiday characters.
Each student will vote for their favorite door through a Google form, with the winning door will receiving a prize donated by the parent-teacher organization. But while only one door can win the top prize, it’s obvious that all of Mulberry’s staff and students have won at showing their holiday spirit even during the strangest of times.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!