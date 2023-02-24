The city of Muscatine would like public input on possibly moving two bus shelters in Muscatine to new locations.

According to a news release, public comment will be taken through March 9. Citizens can make a comment by calling MuscaBus at 563-263-8152 or emailing transit supervisor Amy Fortenbacher at afortenbacher@muscatineiowa.gov.

The first bus shelter proposed to be moved is located at the intersection of Liberty and Warren streets. The Transit Division of the Department of Public Works is considering moving the shelter around the corner to Warren Street. The move will accomplish the addition of the pedestrian/bike trail that is being installed as part of the street/sidewalk reconstruction in the area.

The second bus shelter is located on East Fifth Street, just east of the Mulberry Avenue intersection. The Transit Division proposes to relocate the shelter closer to residential housing on Bloomington Lane. The current bus stop doesn’t have a shelter. According to the release, the location has not been used as a bus shelter but more as a place to gather and smoke.