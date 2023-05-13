When the 50th Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa passes through Muscatine on July 29, the riders can expect good hospitality from the people of Muscatine.

During a presentation on RAGBRAI during Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting, the council learned that if 20,000 people are riding it will take about double that number of volunteers throughout the state to make the event happen. About 40 people in Muscatine have already volunteered. People wishing to volunteer to help with the event can go online to www.muscatine.com/Ragbrai.

“What is RAGBRAI all about?” Nick Gowe, park maintenance superintendent and representative of the Muscatine RAGBRAI Committee, asked. “It is all about people enjoying the great state of Iowa. It is about helping introduce people from all over the country to what the great state of Iowa has to offer.”

During the meeting it was announced Muscatine’s theme for RAGBRAI is ‘Muscatine: One in a Melon.”

Gow said that five co-chairs have been named and that there are four committees formed to facilitate the event.

In March, it was announced that on Saturday, July 29, Muscatine would be the final meeting town for the projected 50,000 bicyclists traveling to Davenport as the last leg of RAGBRAI.

This year’s running of RAGBRAI, the 50th anniversary of the event, will happen July 22-29. Overnight towns are Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville and the finish line in Davenport. The route will span 500 miles and 16,549 feet of climb, making it the sixth-longest and the sixth-steepest RAGBRAI. In addition to Muscatine, other pass through towns between Coralville and Davenport include West Liberty, Montpelier and Buffalo.

Coming from West Liberty, the riders will take a right on Independence Road and then a left on G28. The route will lead them under the 61 overpass that turns into Hershey Avenue. The riders will take that to the riverfront. They will take a right at the roundabout, and go up Second to Park Avenue, and take a right on Washington to leave Muscatine. This is the same route used when RAGBRAI visited n 2016.

RAGBRAI co-chair Rebecca Paulsen said the average age of the riders is 45. She said if riders have a good experience in town, they are more likely to return for a visit.

“This is why the state and the Iowa Economic Development Authority is putting so much money into tourism grants,” she said.

She said when the riders come through Muscatine – around 10 a.m. - the hope is to have water, refreshments and watermelon for them.

In addition to a pass through city, Muscatine will be the last meeting city prior to the end of the course in Davenport. People who want to dip a tire in the Mississippi in Muscatine will be able to do so at the old boat launch area.

While, as the last meeting town before the end of the route, it is anticipated several of the bicyclists will want to dip their front tire in the Mississippi in Muscatine rather than fight the crowds in Davenport. The dipping of the tires in Davenport will be at the Marquette Street Boat Ramp and Veterans Memorial Park. The route to get to the site will be announced soon. The end of RAGBRAI also coincides with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.