Muscatine ambulances begin tour of duty in Ukraine

MUSCATINE — With two ambulances nearing the end of their usable lives, the city of Muscatine was faced with a choice — put the decommissioned vehicles up for auction and hope someone bids or donate them somewhere they can actually be used.

The Muscatine City Council made that decision in June when it voted unanimously to donate the vehicles to the aid the Ukrainian defense effort.

The vehicles, also with decommissioned supplies from many area fire departments, arrived earlier this week. Muscatine Fire Department battalion chief of ambulance operations Gary Ronzheimer, who recommended the department donate the ambulances to Ukraine, reports they are now in the southern part of the battle-torn country aiding defense forces.

“They went into Poland, they were sent to Kiev and were moved out to different areas,” Ronzheimer said. “It took a little while because they were shipped. We originally thought they were going to go by plane, but due to the U.S. government and Ukraine agreements and other humanitarian aid, the plane filled up quickly with other essential items.”

Both ambulances had an excess of 200,000 miles and had been removed from service after two new ambulances were purchased. Ronzheimer commented that they were not donated to smaller ambulance services in the area because they would probably not pass the federal standards for a usable ambulance in the United States.

Donations were coordinated through OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill. The ambulances were donated through the organization Ukrainian Medical Association of North America. According to a letter from the Ukrainian consulate in Chicago, Ill., to the city, as of May 19 over 160 health care facilities in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed and 170 emergency medical brigades and 139 ambulances are in occupied areas of the country. Also, 110 ambulances have been destroyed by shelling.

Since the donation was made, the fire department has received mostly positive feedback. Ronzheimer stressed the biggest confusion in comments made is that the ambulances could still be used by local services. He said they can’t be used in the United States because of the high mileage and risk that comes from using them.

“Smaller communities don’t want something they are going to have to dump money into,” he said. “We rotate them out for safety reasons and the standards. As mileage goes up, maintenance costs go up. We have a scheduled rotation standard so when we put a patient in the back of an ambulance they have a safe vehicle we are transporting them in.”

He said there are times when ambulances have to respond to emergency settings, which puts a lot of pressure on vehicles.

According to a news release from OSF HealthCare, the program started as a way to donate one ambulance filled with medical supplies to Ukraine resulted in five ambulances being sent inside of 45 days of the program’s founding. It began with an ambulance donation from Advanced Medical Transport of central Illinois.

“This is an ongoing effort as, unfortunately, the need continues to grow,” said Chris Manson, vice president of government relations for OSF HealthCare and founder of the program. "Every day ambulances are being destroyed in Ukraine. As soon as our ambulances arrive they are immediately put to use across the country. We are fortunate that Americans are looking for ways to help, and we continue to talk to private ambulance companies and first responders about possible donation opportunities.”

Ronzheimer said he is very happy knowing the ambulances are being used to aid Ukraine.

“I think it’s important we can take equipment that still has useful value to other countries — it may not be the best piece of equipment, but to them it’s a valuable piece of equipment,” he said. “There are a lot of things being donated because it’s better that than to throw them away.”