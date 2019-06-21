Two local non-profits have received grants from Alliant Energy Foundation to support local family, education and environmental initiatives.
River Cities Information, Referral & Assistance Services in Clinton received a grant for its Back Pack Buddy Program and United Way of Muscatine received a grant for the Imagination Library of Muscatine. Both organizations received $1,500 grants.
“We’re looking for creative solutions that support our customers and communities,” a statement from Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation, said in a press release. “Our nonprofit partners are constantly working to make life better. Community Grants are one way we stand behind them as they solve problems for families, education and the environment.”
