Muscatine and Louisa-Muscatine schools report new COVID-19 cases this week

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community School District has reported two more cases of COVID-19.

Franklin Elementary School reported its first case of COVID-19 and Muscatine High School reported one new case, for a total of 10, on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the district, both current and recovered, to 20.

According to contact tracing done by Muscatine County Public Health, neither cases were contracted within the school and were the result of community spread. In-person classes at both schools will continue as scheduled, resuming Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The MCSD recently changed its policy regarding gaiters and face shields, requiring students and staff to wear face masks underneath. This was done after Muscatine County Public Health and the CDC came forward with new information determining that gaiters and face shields were “no longer considered sufficient protection against the COVID-19 virus.”

The Louisa-Muscatine Community School District on Wednesday also a student at the Junior/Senior High School had tested positive for COVID-19. In-person classes continue.