Muscatine and Scott counties are having a good growing season

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Farmers expect to have a good harvest in the fall after a pleasant and on-schedule growing season.
“So far, it has been a very good season, in general, particularly compared to last year,” said Virgil Schmitt from ISU extension of Muscatine and Scott County farms.
Schmitt, a field agronomist and a farmer, said getting everything planted on time helped a lot. Farmers struggled with that last year, with flooding and rainy weather. Early season and mid-season growth has also been good, allowing crops to progress nicely.
Plant disease and insects haven't been a big problem. ISU is seeing a “healthy amount” of Japanese beetles, though not enough to spray crops. “But they are out there, and they do need to be watched,” he said. Farmers planting hay and alfalfa should keep an eye on the high population of potato leaf hoppers, he said.
Pleasant weather has also been an encouraging factor in the two counties.
“I was up in Linn County, and things were not good there at all,” Schmitt said, describing hail and wind damage for their crops. Muscatine and Scott Counties have received some wind damage, though not as much as other counties.
“Two weeks ago, we had a pretty good wind that came through, which leaned a lot of the corn over,” he said. “But the corn has, for all practical purposes, straightened back up without any problems.” However, the issue of “goose-necking” may still be there, making the task of harvesting the corn a bit challenging while the crop and the growth itself should remain unaffected.
Muscatine and Scott Counties are in the “D-Zone”, where temperatures have been a bit dryer than normal, but not enough to damage to crops. “We started out the year with really good slow moisture,” he said. “A lot of people have gotten some of the rains and things like that, and so with that, we’ve got good slow moisture in most places around Muscatine and Scott Counties.”
Temperatures have also been good for corn pollination without actually damaging the corn, and due to the crops being planted on time, the corn will be able to dry naturally in the field instead of being wet during harvest.
“We get concerned once it gets above 92 degrees or so,” Schmitt said, “and we are looking at the potential for those temperatures next week for a few days, but we’ve really not had much of that.” Unless the weather becomes extremely hot and dry, Schmitt says that the yield from this year’s harvest should be better than the one from 2019. “I anticipate that some of the harvest frustrations we had last year will not occur this year.”
Schmitt said conditions have been good, but not perfect. A warmer May and June would have helped, as would a cooler than normal July and August to extend the grain filling period, assuring larger and plumper corn kernels.
“(Corn’s) maturity is driven by temperature,” Schmitt said, “We didn’t have that really warm June, and so pollination was pretty much occurring at the normal time because of that.”
The heat in July is also driving plants to maturity more quickly.
“The kernels are going to be a bit smaller, unless the weather changes for the next six weeks, which it doesn’t look like it’s going to.”
COVID-19 should only have a minor impact, he said, unless cases continue to grow.
“One of the things we ran into last spring is that if we had a bunch of truck drivers that were out because of potential exposure to the virus, some people had a little trouble getting inputs in the right place on time because they didn’t have the people to drive the trucks to get it there, so it’s possible, if the pandemic blows back up, that we may have some issues with grain movement.”
Farmers will have to change how they interact with each other and minimize personal interactions, such as paying for things beforehand or staying in their vehicles as things are getting tested, loaded or unloaded, he said.
“A lot of those personal interactions that we’re used to in the fall are probably not going to happen, said Schmitt.
