Muscatine and West Liberty dentist wins $100,000 in loan repayment funds

MUSCATINE – This week, the Fulfilling Iowa’s Need for Dentists (FIND) project announced its 2021 recipients. These three winners will receive $100,000 in loan repayment funds in return for a five-year commitment to dentistry.

Local dentist, Dr. Carolyn Duong, was named as one of these recipients. Duong graduated from the University of Iowa in 2018 with a degree in dentistry, and after working there as an associate for over a year, she became a partner and partial owner at Gentle Family Dentists in both Muscatine and West Liberty.

Duong also volunteers with the Iowa Mission of Mercy, which offers a free dental care day once a year, and is currently going through the Academy of General Dentistry MasterTrack program, a program that less than 2 percent of dentists manage to complete.

“I’m so grateful,” Duong said, “The money will be such a big help going towards my student loans.” She added that as the new partial owner of Gentle Family Dentists, she plans on staying in the area long term and remain committed to caring for underserved patients in the Muscatine and West Liberty areas by offering free or reduced cost services.