Muscatine and West Liberty dentist wins $100,000 in loan repayment funds

MUSCATINE – This week, the Fulfilling Iowa’s Need for Dentists (FIND) project announced its 2021 recipients. These three winners will receive $100,000 in loan repayment funds in return for a five-year commitment to dentistry.
Local dentist, Dr. Carolyn Duong, was named as one of these recipients. Duong graduated from the University of Iowa in 2018 with a degree in dentistry, and after working there as an associate for over a year, she became a partner and partial owner at Gentle Family Dentists in both Muscatine and West Liberty.
Duong also volunteers with the Iowa Mission of Mercy, which offers a free dental care day once a year, and is currently going through the Academy of General Dentistry MasterTrack program, a program that less than 2 percent of dentists manage to complete.
“I’m so grateful,” Duong said, “The money will be such a big help going towards my student loans.” She added that as the new partial owner of Gentle Family Dentists, she plans on staying in the area long term and remain committed to caring for underserved patients in the Muscatine and West Liberty areas by offering free or reduced cost services.
Of the $100,000 given to her, $75,000 of it will come from Delta Dental of Iowa as part of their loan repayment program, with the rest coming from a combination of community match and contributions from local organizations.
The FIND Project was designed to encourage dentists to not only have a career in dentistry, but to establish dental practices and serve Iowa communities. The FIND Project requires local dentists to devote at least 35 percent of their practice to residents enrolled in Medicaid and those who are part of underserviced populations.
In a press release, Delta Dental President and CEO Jeff Russell said, “The FIND program is a collaborative effort with a specific mission that allows us to immediately impact the oral and overall health of some of Iowa’s most vulnerable populations. Across the state, this public-private partnership is making a positive difference in Iowa communities. Delta Dental is proud to support these three new dentists and help offset some of the startup costs of a new dental practice.”
“I just think the FIND program is such a great way to keep quality dentists in Iowa and serving the people of Iowa, and it’s definitely something that’s appreciated, especially since student loans and the costs of dental school have just increased dramatically in the last few years,” Duong said.
Other recipients of this year’s FIND project include Marshalltown’s Dr. Kent Downing of Main Street Dental and Decorai’s Dr. Annalee Fencl of Northeast Iowa Pediactric Dentistry. For more information on the FIND project, visit www.iowafindproject.com.