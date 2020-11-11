Muscatine announces new COVID-19 precautions in city buildings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reynolds has extended the Public Health Disaster Emergency proclamation for another 30 days, with these new measures being effective until Dec. 10 at midnight. Relief measures that were issued previously, as well as the suspension of weight limits for the transportation of harvest products or supplies, are also extended.

While previous requirements such as 6-foot social distancing will continue, any group that isn’t made up of members from the same household will be limited to only eight people. Gatherings of more than 25 people indoors and more than 100 people outdoors are also prohibited unless all participants except those younger than 2 are wearing masks.

Each youth athlete is only allowed to have two in-person spectators attend indoor sporting events, and customers at salons/barbershops or facilities that offer massage therapy, tattoos and/or tanning will need to wear masks.

Bars and restaurants will need to continue enforcing a 6-foot physical distance between each party or individual, and customers will not be able to eat or drink while standing or walking around. Iowans are encouraged to avoid high risk social events such as weddings, funerals, any type of party, holiday celebrations, vacations that involve traveling, and any type of indoor entertainment.