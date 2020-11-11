Muscatine announces new COVID-19 precautions in city buildings

MUSCATINE — Muscatine is instituting additional public safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside city facilities.
The Muscatine City Council recently approved the measures.
“As positive cases continue to grow … we need to continue to adapt safety protocol to assure that we are doing all we can to stop and slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson said. “The city itself, regarding staff and buildings, wanted to do all that we can to ensure that all safety protocols are being followed and clear up any confusion as to the protocol established within city buildings.”
Anyone who enters a city building must wear a mask or a face covering while inside. Employees in their workspace or a 6-foot distance away from others will be permitted to take them off, but visitors must wear masks at all times.
City staff are encouraged to hold virtual meetings when possible and use a space big enough for all participants to socially distance if they must meet in person. The janitorial staff will continue their frequent sanitation efforts, which will increase whenever an exposure within a building is reported.
Currently, the City Council has not approved additional efforts to be applied to non-city buildings, though Governor Kim Reynolds has instituted additional safety measures.
Reynolds has extended the Public Health Disaster Emergency proclamation for another 30 days, with these new measures being effective until Dec. 10 at midnight. Relief measures that were issued previously, as well as the suspension of weight limits for the transportation of harvest products or supplies, are also extended.
While previous requirements such as 6-foot social distancing will continue, any group that isn’t made up of members from the same household will be limited to only eight people. Gatherings of more than 25 people indoors and more than 100 people outdoors are also prohibited unless all participants except those younger than 2 are wearing masks.
Each youth athlete is only allowed to have two in-person spectators attend indoor sporting events, and customers at salons/barbershops or facilities that offer massage therapy, tattoos and/or tanning will need to wear masks.
Bars and restaurants will need to continue enforcing a 6-foot physical distance between each party or individual, and customers will not be able to eat or drink while standing or walking around. Iowans are encouraged to avoid high risk social events such as weddings, funerals, any type of party, holiday celebrations, vacations that involve traveling, and any type of indoor entertainment.
Other entertainment establishments such as bowling alleys, pool or bingo halls, arcades, and indoor playgrounds will also now need to require a 6-foot distance between groups, which will also be held to the eight-person guideline.
Employers need to take steps to allow employees able to work from home to do so. This can be done to the extent reasonable, and if a company or employer is unable to let any more of their employees to work from home, then they will not be forced to do so, Reynolds' order says.
Broderson added that she will be bringing up a few of these proclamations at the next City Council meeting to ensure residents within Muscatine know about them and are following them.
“If you’re a business or if you’re holding a social gathering with your family, you need to make sure that you’re addressing and checking all those boxes of what the mandate really is,” Broderson said. “I wish the governor would have went further (with the proclamation), but she has assured us that she will continue looking at the situation and will make changes as they are warranted.”
