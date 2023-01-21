 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine approves grant writer funding

012816-dome-tour2

St. Ambrose University sports dome on Brady Street in this 2016 file photo is similar to the dome the City of Muscatine hopes to install in the coming year. 

MUSCATINE — It only took about a minute for the Muscatine City Council to approve the city’s share of funding for the shared grant writer through June 30, 2023.

During Thursday’s regular meeting, the council unanimously approved the $26,400 to fund the position currently held by community grant writer Meghan Custis. The position was formed on Sept. 16, 2021, and during the first year as a collaboration between the city, Muscatine County, and the Community Foundation of Muscatine County. The city’s funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Muscatine County supervisors approve grant writer

Council member Peggy Gordon commented that it was “pretty impressive” how much money the city had gotten through grants due to the grant writer. During the first year, grant writer received awards totaling $3.8 million for housing and infrastructure projects and eight other grants worth $7 million. Four other applications had been submitted but weren’t funded.

People are also reading…

“This is a critical service,” Gordon said. “It is a skill and an art form to write these.”

The city hopes to get grants for several upcoming projects, including the indoor sports dome and renovation of the Madison Avenue area.

The Muscatine County Board has previously approved the funding of the county’s portion of the $75,000 yearly cost of the program.

“This collaborative effort has been able to successfully leverage and grow community partnerships, which I am eager to showcase,” Custus said, as she gave an update to the county board.

Muscatine City Council resolves to fund indoor sports complex

The position was created so the Community Foundation, city and county could pursue funding Custis said the grant writer in the county had inspired larger thinking as far as projects were concerned and for the internal process to seek grants to become quicker.

Supervisrs learn progress of grant writer

The position is designed to give priority to writing grants for health care, housing, educational training and economic development. Custus said general welfare projects were always considered, as well. The priority areas were identified by determining the shared priority areas of all groups involved and agreeing to pursue them as a team.

