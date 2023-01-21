Muscatine approves grant writer funding

MUSCATINE — It only took about a minute for the Muscatine City Council to approve the city’s share of funding for the shared grant writer through June 30, 2023.

During Thursday’s regular meeting, the council unanimously approved the $26,400 to fund the position currently held by community grant writer Meghan Custis. The position was formed on Sept. 16, 2021, and during the first year as a collaboration between the city, Muscatine County, and the Community Foundation of Muscatine County. The city’s funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Council member Peggy Gordon commented that it was “pretty impressive” how much money the city had gotten through grants due to the grant writer. During the first year, grant writer received awards totaling $3.8 million for housing and infrastructure projects and eight other grants worth $7 million. Four other applications had been submitted but weren’t funded.

“This is a critical service,” Gordon said. “It is a skill and an art form to write these.”

The city hopes to get grants for several upcoming projects, including the indoor sports dome and renovation of the Madison Avenue area.

The Muscatine County Board has previously approved the funding of the county’s portion of the $75,000 yearly cost of the program.

“This collaborative effort has been able to successfully leverage and grow community partnerships, which I am eager to showcase,” Custus said, as she gave an update to the county board.

The position was created so the Community Foundation, city and county could pursue funding Custis said the grant writer in the county had inspired larger thinking as far as projects were concerned and for the internal process to seek grants to become quicker.

The position is designed to give priority to writing grants for health care, housing, educational training and economic development. Custus said general welfare projects were always considered, as well. The priority areas were identified by determining the shared priority areas of all groups involved and agreeing to pursue them as a team.