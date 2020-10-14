Muscatine-area harvests ahead of schedule with little yield loss

MUSCATINE — Harvest efforts are three weeks in, and experts say its looking bright despite earlier concerns.
Soybean harvest wrap up this week and the corn harvest is about halfway done.
“We had a little bit of rain (Monday) that slowed people down a little bit, but all in all people have been able to pretty much go non-stop, so there’s been really good progress made,” said ISU Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt.
Compared to last year, when planting and harvesting seasons finished late, Schmitt said Iowa farmers are well ahead.
“This time last year, we had less than 20 percent of the soybeans harvested and less than 10 percent of the corn done, while the five year averages would be about 20 percent of corn and one-third done with soybeans,” Schmitt said.
“We had a rainy spell in September, and people were concerned that it was going to hang on and make the harvest really miserable, but since then it’s actually been pretty dry, so people have been able to go non-stop,” he continued.
Eastern Iowa and Muscatine County’s crops, according to Schmitt, weren’t too badly affected by August’s derecho. “A lot of the soybeans were laid over pretty flat, but they bounced back up fairly quickly, so that hasn’t really been an issue from a yield or harvesting stand point,” he said.
The derecho caused some “goose-necking” that caused the corn crop to bend over and shift slightly. Being knocked off kilter also caused a bit of extra shading among the plants, which may result in a minor loss of yield. But overall, the area’s corn harvest has been mostly unaffected.
“(The goose-necking) made it a little bit of a challenge, because in many cases the corn plants aren’t quite where they’re supposed to be as they go into the combine, so it’s slowing harvest down just a little in our area,” Schmitt said. “But the plants still survived and went onto normal maturity and so forth.”
Schmitt said there is increased potential for combine and field fires due to dry weather. He advised farmers to carry two fire extinguishers, a small one in the cab of the combine and a larger one on the outside.
“Be very alert to crop residues building up around the engine compartment and other hot moving parts,” he said. “When it’s going well, there’s a temptation to keep going, and people need to remember that there is no crop out there that is worth being seriously injured or killed over.”
Schmitt also advised frequent breaks, especially when crops get tangled up and frustrations start to rise.
With cooler weather moving in, those who are storing grain in bins will have a great opportunity to get it cooled down to the 40 degrees or less.
“That’s going to slow down or stop insect and mold activity,” Schmitt said. “This will be a good time to have the fans in those bins and run cool air through.”
Schmitt has determined through his drainage tiles that September’s week of rain had a side effect that could help during the next planting season. “Eastern Iowa, this last year, had more rain than large parts of the state,” he said.
The soil is now holding a full charge of moisture, which will help carry next year’s crops into June once they’re planted. Other areas of Iowa that didn’t get this rain may not have enough to get the crops in spring started.
Schmitt warned a very rainy spring would mean fewer places for the water to go. “We have a little bit of a greater than normal chance that it’s going to be a struggle to get the crop in next spring because of moisture,” he said. “But we’ll see what happens.”
