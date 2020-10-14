Muscatine-area harvests ahead of schedule with little yield loss

The derecho caused some “goose-necking” that caused the corn crop to bend over and shift slightly. Being knocked off kilter also caused a bit of extra shading among the plants, which may result in a minor loss of yield. But overall, the area’s corn harvest has been mostly unaffected.

“(The goose-necking) made it a little bit of a challenge, because in many cases the corn plants aren’t quite where they’re supposed to be as they go into the combine, so it’s slowing harvest down just a little in our area,” Schmitt said. “But the plants still survived and went onto normal maturity and so forth.”

Schmitt said there is increased potential for combine and field fires due to dry weather. He advised farmers to carry two fire extinguishers, a small one in the cab of the combine and a larger one on the outside.

“Be very alert to crop residues building up around the engine compartment and other hot moving parts,” he said. “When it’s going well, there’s a temptation to keep going, and people need to remember that there is no crop out there that is worth being seriously injured or killed over.”

Schmitt also advised frequent breaks, especially when crops get tangled up and frustrations start to rise.