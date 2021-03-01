Muscatine Art Center announces their accreditation process is nearly complete

Naturally, this mission is something that Alexander and her staff take very seriously, as well as something they are always working on and improving through new projects, programs and exhibits, as well as through examining their management practices and how they care for their building and the collections within it.

“Accreditation is a pretty thorough process,” Alexander said, “They look at everything from our financials and policies to our programming and marketing… Pretty much everything that we do, they look at.”

In January 2019, Mayor Diana Broderson showed her support for the Art Center, and following an accreditation presentation in front of the City Council, Broderson submitted a letter to the Accreditation Commission. In this letter, she confirmed that the city valued the Art Center as “an intellectual and educational resource”, and that the city is committed to helping the museum in its mission.

Following the upcoming peer review, which will include a full virtual tour of the Art Center, the reports will be sent to the Accreditation Board in order to decide whether or not there’s anything the staff need to address or if there any issues that could prevent accreditation.