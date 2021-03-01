Muscatine Art Center announces their accreditation process is nearly complete

MUSCATINE – In 1993, the Muscatine Art Center, then named the Laura Musser Museum, was accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).
Since then, the Art Center has been accredited again in 2006, and is preparing to be accredited again at the end of this month. “It’s a big milestone, and it’s pretty special,” Director Melanie Alexander.
According to a press release given by the Art Center, the staff there has spent the past several years preparing for this month’s peer review by the AAM, something that must happen every ten years in order for a museum to remain accredited. Currently, there are only 1,087 museums in the country that are accredited.
This upcoming review must demonstrate that a museum not only meets AAM standards and is educational and up-to-date, but that they’re also “appropriate stewards of the collections and resources they hold in the public trust.”
“Accreditation communicates to the world that you’re following the best practices. Within the museum profession, people understand that if you’re accredited, you’re really working hard to do everything as best as you possibly can,” Alexander said.
The staff must be able to emphasize that they’re still able to carry out the Art Center’s mission:
“The Muscatine Art Center collects, preserves, interprets and exhibits objects of historical and aesthetic importance for the benefit of present and future generations. In addition, through the use of the permanent collection and special exhibitions, educational programs are provided for all ages that encourage and promote the advancement, understanding, enjoyment and diffusion of knowledge of the visual arts.”
Naturally, this mission is something that Alexander and her staff take very seriously, as well as something they are always working on and improving through new projects, programs and exhibits, as well as through examining their management practices and how they care for their building and the collections within it.
“Accreditation is a pretty thorough process,” Alexander said, “They look at everything from our financials and policies to our programming and marketing… Pretty much everything that we do, they look at.”
In January 2019, Mayor Diana Broderson showed her support for the Art Center, and following an accreditation presentation in front of the City Council, Broderson submitted a letter to the Accreditation Commission. In this letter, she confirmed that the city valued the Art Center as “an intellectual and educational resource”, and that the city is committed to helping the museum in its mission.
Following the upcoming peer review, which will include a full virtual tour of the Art Center, the reports will be sent to the Accreditation Board in order to decide whether or not there’s anything the staff need to address or if there any issues that could prevent accreditation.
“I feel like we’re in pretty good shape for the review,” Alexander said, “You’re always curious if they’re going to find something you didn’t see, but I feel good about the work that the board and the staff have done… We’ve taken on a lot of big projects, so I don’t know what more we could have done in the last eight years to be ready for it.”
Alexander added that she is very proud of the staff and the Art Center board for all the hard work and hours that they’ve put in to help the museum be the best it can be, and that she’s happy to be able to share this news with the residents of Muscatine.
“Once we get through the site visit, it does take some time for it to go through the next step, so it might be a while before we know how things stand, but I think we just wanted to share the fact that we’re going through this process with the city,” Alexander said, “Hopefully we’ll have some good news to report later on.”
The Muscatine Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free though donations are appreciated. Currently, all visitors must follow COVID-19 guidelines as given by the city. This includes wearing a mask, keeping social distance and using hand sanitizer while entering the building.