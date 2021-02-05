Muscatine Art Center begins its newest quilt exhibit this weekend

MUSCATINE — Starting Saturday, the Muscatine Art Center is inviting residents to check out their latest exhibit: “Great Cover Ups: Quilts of the 19th & 20th Centuries,” featuring 30 original quilts.

These quilts not only make for a colorful and creative art medium, but are also used as a way to look into the past.

According to Art Center Director Melanie Alexander, these quilts are all part of the Art Center’s permanent collection and nearly all of them were made by a resident of Muscatine.

“The Art Center presented its quilt collection a few decades ago,” Alexander said. “The local quilt guild had planned to host a large quilt show in Muscatine in spring 2021, and the staff had planned to present our exhibition during their show.”

The quilt guild's show was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Since the Art Center plans exhibitions up to three to four years in advance, we decided to move forward with the exhibition as it would not be possible to reschedule it for many years,” Alexander said.

One noteworthy example of a locally made quilt was one made by Ruth Lamphrey Cadle back in 1880. Alexander said this quilt, also known as the ‘crazy quilt’, is one of her favorites in the collection.