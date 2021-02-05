Muscatine Art Center begins its newest quilt exhibit this weekend

MUSCATINE — Starting Saturday, the Muscatine Art Center is inviting residents to check out their latest exhibit: “Great Cover Ups: Quilts of the 19th & 20th Centuries,” featuring 30 original quilts.
These quilts not only make for a colorful and creative art medium, but are also used as a way to look into the past.
According to Art Center Director Melanie Alexander, these quilts are all part of the Art Center’s permanent collection and nearly all of them were made by a resident of Muscatine.
“The Art Center presented its quilt collection a few decades ago,” Alexander said. “The local quilt guild had planned to host a large quilt show in Muscatine in spring 2021, and the staff had planned to present our exhibition during their show.”
The quilt guild's show was postponed due to COVID-19.
“Since the Art Center plans exhibitions up to three to four years in advance, we decided to move forward with the exhibition as it would not be possible to reschedule it for many years,” Alexander said.
One noteworthy example of a locally made quilt was one made by Ruth Lamphrey Cadle back in 1880. Alexander said this quilt, also known as the ‘crazy quilt’, is one of her favorites in the collection.
“She arrived in Muscatine in 1847, taught in a one-room schoolhouse, and married a man who would go on to serve in the Civil War along with his son (and Ruth's stepson),” she said.
Cadle was not only a skilled quilter, but was also part of many groups in Muscatine, including County Soldier’s Aid Society, Ladies Sanitary Fair and Women’s Christian Temperance Union, along with being a philanthropist and abolitionist.
“I think the exhibition will appeal to many residents, even those who have no experience quilting,” Alexander said. “Anyone with an interest in local history, design work, or handicraft will appreciate the quilts, and the exhibition provides details about the quilter or group of quilters associated with most quilts.”
She added that many of the different patterns, design work and details on the various quilts are impressive and interesting to look at. Additionally, the exhibit will display about a dozen prairie dresses as well as home furnishings and objects from the 18th and 19th century.
“The dresses along with the quilts really capture the visitor's imagination,” Alexander said.
“Great Cover Ups” will be open from Feb. 6 to April 4. The Muscatine Art Museum is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and sanitize their hands after entering the Art Center.