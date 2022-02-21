 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine Art Center closes until March 8

The Muscatine Art Center will be closed to the public from Feb. 21 through March 8 to facilitate the changing of exhibits. Art Center staff will be working behind the scenes to pack up the Nature Connects exhibit, deep clean the facility, and install several new exhibits during this time period. 

During the closure appointments must be made in advance by calling (563) 263-8282. 

