The Muscatine Art Center will host its annual ice cream social, an event that's been a tradition since 1979, on Sunday, June 30, with live music, artists, activities for kids and food.
Admission is free, but ice cream, pie, cookies, cake and other desserts will be for sale, with proceeds going toward the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center.
The live music will kick off at 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the Muscatine Art Center by local '60s revival band Crusin'. At 1:45 p.m., during Crusin's intermission, The Muscatine Civic Chorale will perform, followed by a performance by Heartland Harmony at 3 p.m. The final performance will be Pandelirium, the steel drum group from the University of Iowa, at 3:45 p.m.
Visitors will be able to observe David Garrison, an internationally recognized artist from Burlington, as he works on a new pastel in the center's Japanese Garden. Between 1:30 to 3 p.m. visitors can also meet photographer Molly Wood and Quad-City woodworkers Joe Meirhaeghe and Steve Sinner in the second floor of the historic Musser-McColm home.
Two craft projects, games and other activities will be available for children at the event.
Families can join the Family Bike Ride organized by the Melon City Bike Club and Harper's Cycling & Fitness, which will start at 1 p.m. at Discovery Park. Families will have the option of doing a 3-mile ride or a 10-mile ride, with both riding groups stopping at the art center to receive a free ice cream coupon.
