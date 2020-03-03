Muscatine Art Center offers creative sessions for cancer patients throughout the year

MUSCATINE — After a two year partnership, the Muscatine Art Center and Living Proof Exhibit will continue working together in order to present a new series of free creative sessions.

Starting in March, the Art Center will provide access to a creative coping tool for those who are impacted by cancer through sessions that focus on various types of art.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The first of these will be “Uniting Through Words and Music”, hosted by Muscatine native Juan Carlos Mendoza. Participants will learn how to share personal experiences through songs and poetry, in English and Spanish. The first of these will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 12, with more “Uniting Through Words and Music” sessions on Sept. 10 and Nov. 12.

There will also be other Living Proof Exhibit sessions in the summer and fall. These include bookmaking, mandala on canvas and mixed media collages. All of these programs are free and open to cancer survivors, patients and families who have been touched by cancer.

For more information on upcoming programs and events, visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.