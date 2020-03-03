You are the owner of this article.
Muscatine Art Center offers creative sessions for cancer patients throughout the year

{{featured_button_text}}
art center 2.jpg

Living Proof is an organization that promotes the "therapeutic benefits of the arts" through its exhibits and creative sessions. The nonprofit has an exhibit of works created by cancer survivors at the Muscatine Art Center.

MUSCATINE — After a two year partnership, the Muscatine Art Center and Living Proof Exhibit will continue working together in order to present a new series of free creative sessions.

Starting in March, the Art Center will provide access to a creative coping tool for those who are impacted by cancer through sessions that focus on various types of art.

The first of these will be “Uniting Through Words and Music”, hosted by Muscatine native Juan Carlos Mendoza. Participants will learn how to share personal experiences through songs and poetry, in English and Spanish. The first of these will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 12, with more “Uniting Through Words and Music” sessions on Sept. 10 and Nov. 12.

There will also be other Living Proof Exhibit sessions in the summer and fall. These include bookmaking, mandala on canvas and mixed media collages. All of these programs are free and open to cancer survivors, patients and families who have been touched by cancer.

For more information on upcoming programs and events, visit www.muscatineartcenter.org.

