Muscatine Art Center planning jack-o-lantern and scarecrow contest

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Art Center hopes to bring fall fun, and a friendly competition, to its grounds.

From October 29 to November 1, the Art Center will display 10 scarecrows and two dozen jack-o-lanterns for guests to view and vote on.

“Usually we do an ornament competition, but we’re not doing that this year, so we’re doing scarecrows and jack-o-lanterns instead,” said Director Melanie Alexander. While scarecrows and jack-o-lanterns have been a fall tradition for years now, this will be the Art Center’s first such competition.

“Talking as a staff, we were looking for some type of activity or experience that families could enjoy, where they could come over a few days and could be outdoors and see something that’s not ordinarily here," Alexander continued.

The jack-o-lanterns will be displayed in the Prayer of Peace courtyard while the scarecrows will be installed on the Art Center grounds. “I think for a first year, it’s been a nice response, and we’ll see how it goes,” Alexander said, “Virus or no virus, maybe we’ll do it again next year.”