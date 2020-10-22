Muscatine Art Center planning jack-o-lantern and scarecrow contest

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Art Center hopes to bring fall fun, and a friendly competition, to its grounds.
From October 29 to November 1, the Art Center will display 10 scarecrows and two dozen jack-o-lanterns for guests to view and vote on.
“Usually we do an ornament competition, but we’re not doing that this year, so we’re doing scarecrows and jack-o-lanterns instead,” said Director Melanie Alexander. While scarecrows and jack-o-lanterns have been a fall tradition for years now, this will be the Art Center’s first such competition.
“Talking as a staff, we were looking for some type of activity or experience that families could enjoy, where they could come over a few days and could be outdoors and see something that’s not ordinarily here," Alexander continued.
The jack-o-lanterns will be displayed in the Prayer of Peace courtyard while the scarecrows will be installed on the Art Center grounds. “I think for a first year, it’s been a nice response, and we’ll see how it goes,” Alexander said, “Virus or no virus, maybe we’ll do it again next year.”
While visitors and residents have the choice of voting in-person at the Art Center or online on the Art Center’s Facebook page, they are encouraged to vote in-person. All in-person voting will be done through voting stickers, which can be picked up at the Art Center’s front desk, and will be worth five times as much as online votes. The winners will receive a cash prize.
This competition is just one of the ways that the Art Center has tried to offer programming and events to the community during the pandemic.
“We’ve made quite a few changes on our programming side,” Alexander said. While virtual programming is still being provided, the center has also begun offering small, socially distanced in-person classes for adults and kids.
“There are strict caps on participation, so people do have to register in advance, and as we’ve gotten used to this way of doing things, we’ve tried to shift toward experiences that are intended to follow the CDC guidelines or that take place outdoors,” she said. The Art Center has also extended virtual offerings, like screening the Daniel Parvin Civil War films.
“It’s just kind of a pivot,” Alexander said. “We don’t see as many people coming into our building, but we are trying to find ways to stay connected, and a lot of our classes can still be watched as a video presentation.”
The annual holiday ornament competition has been cancelled, but there will be a version of the holiday open house, with a Saturday dedicated to childrens' crafts.
There will also be a concert by Richard Sessler as guests view holiday decorations in the Art Center. Families will also have the opportunity to take a family photo at the Art Center, and hours will be extended during this weekend to assure proper distance between everyone.
“We hope people will still want to come and see the holiday decorations,” Alexander said. “The holidays will already feel different enough this year, but this can still be something that people can experience and enjoy.”
The Wedding and Mourning exhibit has been extended until January 2021.
“We’re always working on what we’re doing a few months or a few years from now, and we have some really exciting things coming in 2021,” she said. “Our staff is very good at adapting and coming up with different ways to do things, and the main thing is that we want to provide some sort of continuity of people being connected to the Art Center, whether or not they’re visiting in person.”
