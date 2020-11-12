Muscatine Art Center presents Hope and Healing virtual concert series this Friday

MUSCATINE – While this two-part concert series was originally planned for earlier in the year, it looks like it will premiere just in time for the holiday season.
Today, November 13, the Muscatine Art Center will be presenting their first of Juan Carlos Mendoza’s “A Concert of Hope and Healing” through Muscatine Access Channel Nine at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Mendoza is not only a Muscatine-native, but also a Julliard-trained singer who has performed with many noteworthy groups such as the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Aspen Opera Theater Center, and the New York Society for Ethical Culture, and has performed at the Grant Park Music Festival. He will be accompanied by pianist Jessica Monnier.
This prerecorded concert was made with the help of the Living Proof Exhibit. “Living Proof Exhibit is an organization that provides art therapy for people who have been touched by cancer,” Art Center Director Melanie Alexander said, “(The Art Center) has been partnering with them for the last several years.”
Originally, this program was meant as an in-person sing-a-long, with the participants all being people who have had cancer or who still have cancer. “The music would have been much different than what Juan Carlos selected for the concert,” Alexander said.
Once it became apparent that they would not be able to hold the concert live due to COVID-19 concerns, they decided to instead prerecord the performance and then air it publicly for the entire community.
“Especially during this time of year when people are wondering what their Thanksgiving plans are going to be and if they’re going to be able to get together with family and friends, we thought it would be nice to put something like this concert out,” Alexander said.
The second part of this series will be aired on December 4 at the same time and on the same channel as the first part. The Muscatine Art Center will also be posting video of each concert on their website as well as on the Living Proof and Channel Nine YouTube channels for anyone to watch and enjoy.
Looking at the music for the concert, Mendoza selected the classical pieces himself, choosing to focus not only on different artists but different languages as well. During the two parts of the concert, he will be singing pieces by George Butterworth, Franz Schubert, Claudio Monteverdi and Thomas Savoy, who has worked with Mendoza before.
“The original sing-a-long was going to be bilingual, having songs in both English and Spanish,” Alexander said, “While the concert will have some other languages as well as English and Spanish, like Italian and German. I think (the concert) will also show the range of what Juan Carlos is able to perform.”
When asked why it was so important to still have this concert, Alexander said that while the mission of the Living Proof Exhibit is to provide an outlet for people who have dealt with cancer, many others may be struggling with both physical and mental health during the current pandemic.
“With COVID-19 kind of taking away some of our usual outlets for things we enjoy in our day-to-day lives, we thought it was important to put this concert out… We thought it would be nice to present this to a broader audience, and I think there’s also something nice about the connection between Juan Carlos Mendoza having grown up here in Muscatine and having a relationship with the community,” said Alexander.
“For many people, even if they don’t know him personally they still know members of his family, so it’s kind of exciting and fun that way as well, to know that this is a local person performing,” she continued, “We’re just thrilled that we’re able to work with him in this way.”
