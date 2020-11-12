Muscatine Art Center presents Hope and Healing virtual concert series this Friday

“Especially during this time of year when people are wondering what their Thanksgiving plans are going to be and if they’re going to be able to get together with family and friends, we thought it would be nice to put something like this concert out,” Alexander said.

The second part of this series will be aired on December 4 at the same time and on the same channel as the first part. The Muscatine Art Center will also be posting video of each concert on their website as well as on the Living Proof and Channel Nine YouTube channels for anyone to watch and enjoy.

Looking at the music for the concert, Mendoza selected the classical pieces himself, choosing to focus not only on different artists but different languages as well. During the two parts of the concert, he will be singing pieces by George Butterworth, Franz Schubert, Claudio Monteverdi and Thomas Savoy, who has worked with Mendoza before.

“The original sing-a-long was going to be bilingual, having songs in both English and Spanish,” Alexander said, “While the concert will have some other languages as well as English and Spanish, like Italian and German. I think (the concert) will also show the range of what Juan Carlos is able to perform.”