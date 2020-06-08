Muscatine Art Center reopens this week with an exhibit of wedding gowns and mourning dresses

With the earliest dress in the exhibit first being worn in 1849, the exhibit has a variety of displays and items that cover more than a century of life in Iowa. There’s even a dress worn by Muscatine resident Lorraine Willis during her wedding to John Clay Stevens.

“I think certainly the fashion of the dresses and all the details in each gown is really interesting to see, and I’m not particularly tall myself, but I walk in there and I feel like a giant because people were just smaller all over compared to most people today,” said Alexander, “It’s interesting to see just how different things were.”

She also thinks that guests will come away with some understanding on how certain traditions, such as white wedding dresses and synthetic fabrics, were shaped. “I think it’s a fun way to understand different periods of time.”

Along with the Till Death exhibit, guests may also enjoy the new traveling exhibits, such as “Artists of Fairfield and Southeast Iowa” and metalwork artist Jeff Weikert’s “A Walk in the Marsh”, which was inspired by his love of the outdoors and the hunting marshes he’s spent time in. This is exhibit will be on view until August 16, 2020.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there are some new restrictions and hours in place.