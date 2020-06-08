Muscatine Art Center reopens this week with an exhibit of wedding gowns and mourning dresses

MUSCATINE — Events such as weddings and funerals are part of life, no matter what form they take or traditions they use, and as the Art Center will soon show, they are also a part of history.
This week, Tuesday, June 9, the Muscatine Art Center will be reopening for the first time since March, and they will celebrate with a new exhibit: “Till Death: Wedding and Mourning Traditions."
“I think our registrar, Virginia Cooper, has been collecting and anticipating this show for maybe as much as 10 years,” said Melanie Alexander, the Center’s director. “Just having this exhibit in the back of her mind for quite some time.”
Throughout this exhibit, guests will have the chance to view various wedding and mourning dresses and outfits. Through these displays, they can see what kind of styles and traditions residents of Muscatine and beyond had back then, as well as how they developed over time and changed over the years.
“We often get questions about our historic dresses. We do have a nice collection of bridal and mourning gowns, so we really wanted to be able to showcase something that’s part of our permanent collection,” Alexander said, “People often talk about all these period television shows and movies, and so this is kind of a chance for them to see how people in Muscatine or people connected to Muscatine families actually dressed.”
With the earliest dress in the exhibit first being worn in 1849, the exhibit has a variety of displays and items that cover more than a century of life in Iowa. There’s even a dress worn by Muscatine resident Lorraine Willis during her wedding to John Clay Stevens.
“I think certainly the fashion of the dresses and all the details in each gown is really interesting to see, and I’m not particularly tall myself, but I walk in there and I feel like a giant because people were just smaller all over compared to most people today,” said Alexander, “It’s interesting to see just how different things were.”
She also thinks that guests will come away with some understanding on how certain traditions, such as white wedding dresses and synthetic fabrics, were shaped. “I think it’s a fun way to understand different periods of time.”
Along with the Till Death exhibit, guests may also enjoy the new traveling exhibits, such as “Artists of Fairfield and Southeast Iowa” and metalwork artist Jeff Weikert’s “A Walk in the Marsh”, which was inspired by his love of the outdoors and the hunting marshes he’s spent time in. This is exhibit will be on view until August 16, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there are some new restrictions and hours in place.
Visitors are asked to wear a face covering and to sanitize their hands as soon as they enter the Art Center. Hand sanitizer is being provided at the Center. Guests should social distance at a minimum of six feet, and staff will be monitoring how many visitors are in a space at a time.
“We’re just trying to prevent people from being super crowded,” Alexander said. Only the main Mulberry Avenue entrance will be used, with the only exception being guests who are in wheelchairs or have mobility issues. These guests will need to call the Center in order to be admitted through the Stanley Gallery. Hands-On activities, touch screens and orientation videos are also not available at this time.
The Muscatine Art Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs through November 1.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.