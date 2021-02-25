Muscatine Art Center will be closed to the public through March 1

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Art Center announced Wednesday it will be temporarily closed through March 1.

This closure is due to a COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Art Center. It was reported that a staff member at the Art Center tested positive for the virus.

With the staff member in quarantine, the rest of the staff at the Art Center followed city of Muscatine protocol by closing the building in order to clean and prevent further spreading. A thorough sanitation of the building is currently underway.

According to Art Center Director Melanie Alexander, the Art Center staff have also consulted with a contact tracer. As of right now, the Art Center will re-open as scheduled on Tuesday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Although this is the recommended reopening date based on the information available at this time, Alexander said that the center may need to remain closed for longer than that, depending on whether or not any new information or new cases among the staff are brought forward.