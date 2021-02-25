Muscatine Art Center will be closed to the public through March 1

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Art Center announced Wednesday it will be temporarily closed through March 1.
This closure is due to a COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the Art Center. It was reported that a staff member at the Art Center tested positive for the virus.
With the staff member in quarantine, the rest of the staff at the Art Center followed city of Muscatine protocol by closing the building in order to clean and prevent further spreading. A thorough sanitation of the building is currently underway.
According to Art Center Director Melanie Alexander, the Art Center staff have also consulted with a contact tracer. As of right now, the Art Center will re-open as scheduled on Tuesday, March 2 at 10 a.m.
Although this is the recommended reopening date based on the information available at this time, Alexander said that the center may need to remain closed for longer than that, depending on whether or not any new information or new cases among the staff are brought forward.
“The city of Muscatine follows all Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines related to any potential employee and/or public exposures to COVID-19,” Alexander said. “The city also encourages all staff and visitors to city facilities to wear a mask and to practice social distancing to aid in limiting the spread of the coronavirus, to stay home when not feeling well, and to practice personal hygiene.”
Additionally, the Muscatine Art Center will continue following all current guidelines and policies, as recommended by the city and the IDPH. This includes requiring masks to be worn at all times while in the facility, promoting social distancing of staff and visitors, limiting number of visitors in the building at any given time, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting.
For further information, contact director Alexander at 563-263-8282, or by email at malexander@muscatineiowa.gov.