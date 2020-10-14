Muscatine Art Center's "Letters of Daniel Parvin" six part short-film series coming soon

“Obviously we couldn’t go into the classrooms, so we had to figure out a way to adapt while fulfilling the parameters of our grant,” Loos said.

The films will feature actors Bryce Taylor and Courtney Gevaert as Daniel and Sarah Parvin, and will be narrated by Chris Causey. They were also produced by Muscatine Community College’s Chad Bishop and filmed on location throughout Muscatine, using well-known locations such as Weed Park, Wildcat Den State Park and Strawberry Farms.

Each part of this six-part series looks at a different aspect of Parvin’s life.

“Because they’re broken up into six segments, they’re really thematic,” Loos said. “So if they’re learning specifically about this or that, they can watch little snippets at a time. It’s really catered toward classroom learning.”

The first film serves as an introduction to Parvin, with Part Two following him through his enlistment and training. Part Three looks at his experiences at the battle of Pittsburgh Landing, while Part Four looks at his daily life at camp. The climax of the series takes place at the Siege of Vicksburg, with the last part looking at his recovery from an injury during the Atlanta Campaign and his life post-war.