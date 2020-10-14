Muscatine Art Center's "Letters of Daniel Parvin" six part short-film series coming soon

MUSCATINE — One of the Muscatine Art Center’s most interesting collections is the set of 117 letters sent by Civil War soldier and Muscatine resident Daniel Parvin.
Now, the contents of these letters and the time Parvin spent in the war will hit the small screen.
Muscatine Access Channel 9 will premiere the first of a series of short films called “Muscatine and the Civil War: The Letters of Daniel Parvin” at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. The film will continue to air on Oct. 24–26 at the same times, and then will be posted on the Muscatine Access Channel 9’s YouTube channel as well as the art center’s website following the final showing.
The series was produced using funding from the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Historic Resource Development program. The series was a response to the limitations in the classrooms because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It began with costumed actors going into the middle-school classrooms throughout Muscatine County to read the letters as a reader’s theater,” Katy Loos, program coordinator for the Art Center, said. “We had an educational kit that teachers could check out beforehand that featured some other learning items.”
The presentations were finishing up the pilot phase, with ones already scheduled for the following year, before COVID-19 hit and closed the schools.
“Obviously we couldn’t go into the classrooms, so we had to figure out a way to adapt while fulfilling the parameters of our grant,” Loos said.
The films will feature actors Bryce Taylor and Courtney Gevaert as Daniel and Sarah Parvin, and will be narrated by Chris Causey. They were also produced by Muscatine Community College’s Chad Bishop and filmed on location throughout Muscatine, using well-known locations such as Weed Park, Wildcat Den State Park and Strawberry Farms.
Each part of this six-part series looks at a different aspect of Parvin’s life.
“Because they’re broken up into six segments, they’re really thematic,” Loos said. “So if they’re learning specifically about this or that, they can watch little snippets at a time. It’s really catered toward classroom learning.”
The first film serves as an introduction to Parvin, with Part Two following him through his enlistment and training. Part Three looks at his experiences at the battle of Pittsburgh Landing, while Part Four looks at his daily life at camp. The climax of the series takes place at the Siege of Vicksburg, with the last part looking at his recovery from an injury during the Atlanta Campaign and his life post-war.
“The Muscatine Art Center has 117 of Parvin’s letters. … They’re very detailed letters, writing about him seeing different battles and being wounded, typical camp life and his opinions on the generals, and you get a really detailed glimpse into the life of a soldier,” Loos said. “It’s kind of fantastic that we have all of his surviving letters and that they’re in our permanent collection.”
This isn’t the first time Parvin’s letters have been given a spotlight. In 2011, the Art Center had a large exhibit of Civil War artifacts, with the letters playing a big part.
“(The project) kind of grew out of that, over the years,” Loos said. “We had teachers coming to ask us about it and wanting to make more of an educational format from it.”
Loos also considers the letters very significant in terms of artifacts from that time period because of how many people were illiterate or could not write during that time.
“That in itself was pretty fantastic,” she said.
As for the films, Loos believes that they turned out well and should be enjoyable as well as educational for students and residents alike.
“We’re pretty excited to have the word of our local Muscatine soldier out there for the general public to enjoy in a way that they might not have been able to before.”
