Muscatine artist selected for city-wide art display in Roseville

As for the Roseville project, McCracken noticed it on her newsfeed and decided to give it a shot, not sure if she would be picked. “I had thought it seemed really neat, and I thought ‘why not? I’m gonna try it!'” she said, “I wasn’t expecting anything, especially being from Iowa, since it was in Minnesota. I figured they would just stick with artists from their state.” However, it didn’t take long for Roseville to get in contact with her, and soon she was chosen.

McCracken began work on her rose earlier this month, and finished it a week later. She was inspired by the flower imagery in the story of “Alice in Wonderland." Like the other rose statues used for the project, her rose is nearly seven feet tall, and has a circumference of 100 inches and a total weight of 658 pounds. The rose also includes some 3-D printed materials.

“On the base of the rose, I put some of the wording from the Alice in Wonderland book,” McCracken explained, “and I snuck in a little, personal Easter egg in there that I put in memory of my mom.” Her mother passed away a couple years ago from cancer. “She was my biggest fan, and I wanted her to be a part of it.”