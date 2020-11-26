Muscatine artist to auction his work to benefit Salvation Army of Muscatine County

MUSCATINE – Muscatine has many talented artists, and one is using his skills to help those in need this holiday season.
Joe Barnard will auction off several pieces, with proceeds benefiting charities such as Salvation Army of Muscatine County and food pantries.
“COVID-19 has effected so many lives and created such a downhill effect, so what better thing to do than to give and try to raise money to help others?” he said.
Barnard has been an artist for 30 years, working in a variety of mediums, including paints, pen and ink washings, stone engravings, shell etchings and carvings. He started sketching the dogs his mother kept in his childhood home in Ardon, IA, and learning from his brother.
His inspiration comes from his family — his late mother, his wife, Chantelle, and his daughter, Gracie, who he says is his biggest fan. “My mother always supported me, and my wife and daughter… they’re my biggest support now. I can’t stress enough how much they inspire me.”
His spirituality also inspires him. Barnard said he's sketched Jesus Christ in the middle of a sermon and at times he’s prayed for ideas. “And then they come… It’s just taking what knowledge that I do have through trial and error.”
Barnard has gained recognition through competitions and grown through jobs and commissions. His work has been on public display at Downtown Muscatine’s Creations By Oz and in the Merrill Hotel, where the Stanley Howe Memorial that can be found.
Barnard is using the auctions to “get out there and touch people” as he raises money for local organizations. “It’s all about giving back. That’s what Thanksgiving is about – giving back and being happy about being able to give,” he said, adding that his family has been blessed and he wants to give that blessing back to the community that’s given him a secure job and support in his art.
One piece in Friday night's auction is a sketch of an eagle. The eagle represents strength, he said.
“I think right now, people need the strength to reach out and get the help they need, as well as having strength to get through this time," he said.
Other pieces in the auction will be a surprise.
“There’s one piece I’ve valued at $1,800, and whatever it brings, it brings. I have so much art sitting in my studio, and it’s been a blessing having this studio.”
He hopes the auction raises awareness of artists and inspires others to auction their work for charity. “We have a lot of talented artists in Muscatine,” he said.
Barnard wants to give back, whether that’s through his art, donating, or inspiring others to give back.
“It’s so important that people pull together and help one another,” he said.“I may not have that much, but what I do have I try to give as much as I can. Hopefully, to those who do have a lot, a little inspiration comes to make them want to give more.”
To see more of Barnard’s work or to participate in one of his upcoming auctions, search Facebook for @joebarnardfineart.
