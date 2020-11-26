Muscatine artist to auction his work to benefit Salvation Army of Muscatine County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barnard is using the auctions to “get out there and touch people” as he raises money for local organizations. “It’s all about giving back. That’s what Thanksgiving is about – giving back and being happy about being able to give,” he said, adding that his family has been blessed and he wants to give that blessing back to the community that’s given him a secure job and support in his art.

One piece in Friday night's auction is a sketch of an eagle. The eagle represents strength, he said.

“I think right now, people need the strength to reach out and get the help they need, as well as having strength to get through this time," he said.

Other pieces in the auction will be a surprise.

“There’s one piece I’ve valued at $1,800, and whatever it brings, it brings. I have so much art sitting in my studio, and it’s been a blessing having this studio.”

He hopes the auction raises awareness of artists and inspires others to auction their work for charity. “We have a lot of talented artists in Muscatine,” he said.

Barnard wants to give back, whether that’s through his art, donating, or inspiring others to give back.