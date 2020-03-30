Muscatine assigned Aa2 financial operations rating by Moody's

MUSCATINE — Muscatine was assigned an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service on Thursday based on the city's stable, moderately-sized tax base, a trend of positive financial operations and improving reserve levels. The rating is for the $6.3 million General Obligations Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2020, that the city will receive bids on April 2, 2020.
The Series 2020 bond issue will be used to fund city projects that have been recently completed, are currently underway or will be underway in 2020 and 2021. The projects and the proposed bond issue were reviewed with City Council as part of the recent budget sessions, and the issuance of the bonds were approved last month.
Moody's Investment Service also maintained the Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) debt that will total $18 million. Muscatine has had an Aa2 rating since 2010. Ratings of Aa1, Aa2 and Aa3 mean that the bonds are of high quality by all standards but carry a slightly greater degree of long-term investment risk. The Aa2 rating is also two steps away from the top rating of Aaa.
"This is very good news for a community of our size," said Nancy Lueck, finance director. "We are one of the smallest in population in our group."
Moody's also addressed the COVID-19 outbreak and its implications on Muscatine.
"We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our environmental, social and governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety," Moody's stated in its news release. "Muscatine is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus." The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis with the situation surrounding coronavirus rapidly evolving.
Governance factors are a key material consideration for the city, according to Moody's. "The city's management team has kept balanced operations since fiscal 2009," the press release stated, "The city has a formal balance policy to maintain an unreserved fun balance of at least 16.7 percent of expenditures."
Significant economic activity that drives both expansion and diversification of the city's tax base and improvement in resident incomes are two of the areas that Moody's cited as factors that could lead to an upgrade in the bond rating along with reduction in pension burden.
The expansion of existing industry and the addition of new businesses to the community are helping to achieve that goal, which will also help an improved socioeconomic characteristic to the community. Moody's noted that the median income is lower than the state and national average, but housing costs are comparatively low.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.