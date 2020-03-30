Muscatine assigned Aa2 financial operations rating by Moody's

MUSCATINE — Muscatine was assigned an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service on Thursday based on the city's stable, moderately-sized tax base, a trend of positive financial operations and improving reserve levels. The rating is for the $6.3 million General Obligations Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2020, that the city will receive bids on April 2, 2020.

The Series 2020 bond issue will be used to fund city projects that have been recently completed, are currently underway or will be underway in 2020 and 2021. The projects and the proposed bond issue were reviewed with City Council as part of the recent budget sessions, and the issuance of the bonds were approved last month.

Moody's Investment Service also maintained the Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) debt that will total $18 million. Muscatine has had an Aa2 rating since 2010. Ratings of Aa1, Aa2 and Aa3 mean that the bonds are of high quality by all standards but carry a slightly greater degree of long-term investment risk. The Aa2 rating is also two steps away from the top rating of Aaa.

"This is very good news for a community of our size," said Nancy Lueck, finance director. "We are one of the smallest in population in our group."