Muscatine Assistant Chief of Police Phil Sargent retires after 31 years in law enforcement

Sargent most enjoyed helping out his community and getting involved.

“Some of that was at work, and some of that was just helping community groups and such. It’s been very rewarding.” One of the ways he was able to do this was being part of the Muscatine Police Officer’s Association since its beginning, helping those in need and participating in events like Muscatine’s Shop with a Cop.

“It’s a fantastic program, it’s a wonderful thing that we got started here, and we were one of the first ones in the nation to do it,” he said. “It’s a great way to connect with the kids and their families of the community, especially families that need a hand up at special times throughout the year.”

Additionally, Sargent says he enjoyed the people he’s worked with, as well as the environment that the police department had. “I just enjoyed being part of the community and trying to make Muscatine a better place, and to help people in this area with any of their problems.”

While he still plans on taking a few weeks off following his retirement, Sargent has a new job lined up with a private company — he declined to say where — that he thinks will be less stressful.