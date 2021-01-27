Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief offers simple fire safety tips for wintertime

MUSCATINE — During the deep of winter people will often do whatever they can to stay warm.

Sometimes more focus is put on the warmth itself instead of the safety measures surrounding it which can lead to house fires.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, Muscatine has already had four residential structure fires during the 2020-21 winter season.

“Three of those were large enough that we had to call additional staff in to help out,” Hartman said. “The number of larger fires is a little above average for us.”

Because of this, the Muscatine Fire Department started offering fire safety tips on their social media pages.

While there are plenty of ways to prevent house fires, Hartman said he wanted to remind people of common sense things and how to properly prepare for emergencies, rather than overwhelm people with information.

“But there are always tips,” he said.

During winter, one of the biggest ways to prevent a house fire is by following safe cooking practices. The stovetop should be clear of flammable items. When cooking anything, especially dishes that involve grease, pans should never be left unattended.