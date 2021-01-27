Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief offers simple fire safety tips for wintertime

MUSCATINE — During the deep of winter people will often do whatever they can to stay warm.
Sometimes more focus is put on the warmth itself instead of the safety measures surrounding it which can lead to house fires.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, Muscatine has already had four residential structure fires during the 2020-21 winter season.
“Three of those were large enough that we had to call additional staff in to help out,” Hartman said. “The number of larger fires is a little above average for us.”
Because of this, the Muscatine Fire Department started offering fire safety tips on their social media pages.
While there are plenty of ways to prevent house fires, Hartman said he wanted to remind people of common sense things and how to properly prepare for emergencies, rather than overwhelm people with information.
“But there are always tips,” he said.
During winter, one of the biggest ways to prevent a house fire is by following safe cooking practices. The stovetop should be clear of flammable items. When cooking anything, especially dishes that involve grease, pans should never be left unattended.
Hartman emphasized gas ovens should never be used to heat a home. Flameless chemical heaters should also be avoided because they can lead to fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators should never be kept inside a home, garage or basement.
Checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors is also very important when it comes to staying safe.
“Like smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors should be tested once a month,” Hartman said, adding that properly working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors could mean the difference between life and death.
The batteries in detectors should also be replaced twice a year, with many experts recommending that they should be changed during Daylight Savings Time.
“It matches the need to change your clocks twice a year, and we hope that asking people to do it twice means that almost everyone will change the battery at least once,” Hartman continued, “As for testing, it isn’t hard or time consuming, it’s just hard to remember.”
Typically, detectors have a test button that can be held down for a few seconds, making them easy to test.
Another carbon monoxide danger people should be aware of is heavy snow and ice buildup blocking furnace and water heater vents — which could force carbon monoxide back into the house. Carbon monoxide is odorless and difficult to detect.
Finally, anyone who uses a space heater should exercise caution. Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from curtains and other flammable materials. Hartman advises using a high-quality and properly fitting extension cord instead of plugging the heater directly into the wall because of the amount of electricity heaters often use.