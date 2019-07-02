Muscatine attorney Kyle Fry has been awarded The Iowa State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Award of Merit for his work on student debt initiatives.
Fry is assistant general counsel at Kent Corporation in Muscatine. He serves as chair of the ISBA’s Innovation Committee and was a founding co-chair of the YLD’s student debt task force.
Fry and Kyle McEntee, founder and executive director of Law School Transparency, were given the award during the ISBA’s Annual Meeting Awards Gala on June 12.
“I can’t think of two more deserving recipients of the YLD’s Award of Merit than Kyle Fry and Kyle McEntee because they are constantly working to improve the lives of young lawyers,” said Maggie White, the outgoing president of the Iowa YLD in a news release.
