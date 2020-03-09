Muscatine author Max Allan Collins releases his two latest mystery stories on March 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

However, these aren’t the only books in his collection. Throughout his life, Collins has written numerous stories ranging in genre and form. For him, storytelling was something he had always wanted to do. Originally, he wanted to be a cartoonist and draw comics. However, he soon became interested in mysteries and detective TV shows.

“Through much of my childhood, there were dozens of private eyes shows,” he said, “I would see that these shows were based on book series, so then I would go out and read these books.” It was then that he became inspired to try writing his own mystery fiction stories.

“I was very serious about being a writer, I knew it was what I wanted to do for a living.” Collins sold his first story while at University of Iowa, and since then has written numerous novels, screenplays, movie novelizations, short stories and even comics – though as the writer instead of the artist.

He worked on the "Dick Tracy" newspaper comics for several years and wrote the famous graphic novel "Road to Perdition". When this story was adapted into a movie in 2002, Collins also wrote the novelization for it. With how successful "Road to Perdition" was and how it opened many doors for him, he calls it as well as the first Nathan Heller book, "True Detective" his favorite things that he’s written.