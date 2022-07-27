Muscatine becomes riverboat cruise destination

MUSCATINE – Hundreds of people turned out to the Muscatine riverfront Tuesday evening for the first of what is hoped to be many dockings of the American Duchess paddlewheeler in front of Pearl City Station in Riverside Park.

For what is being called a “trial port stop” in Muscatine, Many members of the community have worked long and hard to get to that point. Mayor Brad bark, who was unable to attend the event, commented that if the test was successful, he is confident Muscatine would be added to the ship’s list of stops during Mississippi River cruises. He was correct, as on Wednesday afternoon the City of Muscatine Facebook page announced that Muscatine is now a destination on the cruise schedule.

During the trial the 341-foot ship put aground without a hitch as passengers on the tour were occupied with a show inside the cabin. The Duchess accommodates up to 166 passengers and has a crew of 80.

“We are trying to get more port stops along the river and this looks like a great one,” Capt. Scott Dunham said. “It’s a beautiful city front, there is a great place to dock and obviously the passengers will love it.”

While the top was short, only about 20 minutes, Dunham took the opportunity to present members of the Muscatine City Council and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry with a flag that had flown on the ship earlier in the day. Dunham was presented with a basket of goods from Muscatine.

The City of Muscatine announced that it would welcome the Duchess and other ships of the fleet and their passengers in the near future.

The American Duchess began life as the Isle of Capri Casino in Bettendorf. When the casino became land-based in 2016, the boat was sold to the American Queen Steamboat Co. (AQSC). After reconstruction, the American Duchess was christened with a bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon on Aug. 14, 2017 in New Orleans, becoming the third of four vessels in the AQSC fleet. Since her maiden voyage, the American Duchess has been welcomed by many communities along the Mississippi, which have reported strong contributions to the local economy.

Due to the rising popularity of river cruising, tourist money has been flowing into smaller communities where the boats dock. Vicksburg, Mississippi reports since 2018 the American Duchess and sister ship American Queen have brought over $2 million to the local economy, according to an article in the Vicksburg Post.