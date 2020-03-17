Muscatine Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss COVID-19 related issues

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, March 17, the Muscatine Board of Education held a special noon meeting, with half of their board attending the meeting through video chat, to discuss how COVID-19 will effect the rest of the school year and their school community.
This meeting comes after the decision to close Muscatine Community School District Schools for an additional three weeks after Spring Break, complying with Governor Kim Reynolds recommendation for Iowa schools to close for four weeks to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Jerry Riibe said Muscatine County schools may be closed the rest of the academic year, depending on what the governor and the CDC recommends, and parents and students should prepare for that. For now, students will return to the classroom April 13.
“There’s still some folks out there not recognizing the seriousness of this,” Riibe said. “I think moving forward we just need to make sure that everybody understands that this is a serious health concern in the U.S.”
The Iowa legislature has voted that schools will not have to make up missed days. But there are concerns missing lessons will impact students' preparation for their next grade.
“We’re going to need a change in the way that the year starts. In essence, kids could be missing up to a quarter of their lessons, and I just think there’s just going to need to be some additional time to get kids back into a learning environment and fill in the gaps. We’re going to have to spend some time as teachers looking at how do we take kids from where they left off at and start the year off, because it won’t be the same," he said.
Riibe said online lessons are possible, but some students don't have internet access.
“We have to take into account equity and access and those type of things," he said.
If the districts offers partial online classes, they must provide for special education students, too.
“As long as no one is receiving services, no one gets additional services… Providing special education services creates another layer of complexity to the issue," he said.
It is also likely that state testing will not happen this year. As for graduation requirements, they will most likely determined by each district, allowing for as many students to graduate on time as possible.
The district plans to continue providing nutrition services to their students. While the finer details are still being decided, it will be grab-and-go, probably breakfast and lunch, and it is expected to begin Monday, March 23.
Food Service Supervisor Alisha Eggers they hope to serve 1,400 kids near Franklin, Jefferson and Madison elementary schools, and at Cedar Park, Cedar Hills, the Salvation Army and Ripley Motor Homes. The program will access money normally used for the summer lunch program, and would continue through the summer should school not continue in April or May.
“This program will be for all kids,” she said, “It doesn’t matter what their economic status is. We’re going to feed kids, and we’re going to provide safe and nutritious meals as we do throughout the school year.”
District employees will continue to be paid. Employees who work less than 12 months a year will continue to receive their paycheck but may be expected to make up the hours in June. Riibe hopes this can be done through training, something the district doesn’t always have time to do under normal circumstances. As for 12-month employees, they will either work from home, at their assigned areas or will be on call.
“We’re not going to try to match hour-for-hour because we recognize that’s probably a nightmare to do, but I really think our employees will be appreciative of the fact that we’re treating everyone the same. If you’re a teacher, a bus driver, a care giver, we will do our best to take care of you,” Riibe said.
As the meeting adjourned, it was noticed that the scheduled Board of Education meeting on April 6 will probably be through digital means to comply with the governor's order of having no more than 10 people grouped together.