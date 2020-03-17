Muscatine Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss COVID-19 related issues

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, March 17, the Muscatine Board of Education held a special noon meeting, with half of their board attending the meeting through video chat, to discuss how COVID-19 will effect the rest of the school year and their school community.

This meeting comes after the decision to close Muscatine Community School District Schools for an additional three weeks after Spring Break, complying with Governor Kim Reynolds recommendation for Iowa schools to close for four weeks to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Jerry Riibe said Muscatine County schools may be closed the rest of the academic year, depending on what the governor and the CDC recommends, and parents and students should prepare for that. For now, students will return to the classroom April 13.

“There’s still some folks out there not recognizing the seriousness of this,” Riibe said. “I think moving forward we just need to make sure that everybody understands that this is a serious health concern in the U.S.”

The Iowa legislature has voted that schools will not have to make up missed days. But there are concerns missing lessons will impact students' preparation for their next grade.