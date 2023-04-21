The National Weather Service predicts that by the evening of April 26, Muscatine will experience major flooding as the Mississippi tops 20 feet. The flooding is not expected to end there.

According to Matt Wilson, senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service Quad City office, said while the service had flood predictions for seven days, the Mississippi was not expected to crest until around May 3. He said by April 27, the river was expected to be about 20.5 feet and would continue to rise a bit after that. He said additional snow to the north had moved the crest time to early May. River level is expected to be in the 23-foot range. Muscatine’s highest crest was on June 15, 2008, at 23.40 feet.

“It’s a combination of the giant snowpack we had in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Wilson said of why the river is rising to that degree. “At any time there was 6 to 10 inches of snow/water equivalent. You had a ready pool of water over the area that was waiting to melt. About two weeks ago we had that nice warm-up. They had the same warm-up there. The snow pack hit 32 degrees and when it hits 32 degrees all it is doing is melting.”

Major flood stage in Muscatine is 20 feet, causing a significant impact on the roads and local businesses near the river, as well as the city itself.

Muscatine Public Works Director Brian Stineman said Thursday that the city was waiting to see how bad the flooding would be. He said the most recent report he had received from the Army Corps of Engineers was that the water would crest in excess of 23 feet, which would require several emergency responses. Stineman reassures the community that his team has been trained for the eventuality of flooding and is prepared.

“Right now (the river level) is going pretty slow,” he said. “It is kind of unusual. It is creeping along. It’s expected to ramp up Sunday and Monday. We are just watching and waiting. We have our stuff staged. We should have some pumps here Monday or Tuesday.”

He said if the water level reached 20.5 feet, Walnut Street by Mississippi Drive would be closed and the flood gates by HNI and on Mississippi Drive might be closed. Riverside Park would also have to be closed. Mississippi Drive may have to be closed as well. If the water level rises above 22 feet, workers begin monitoring the levies 24-hours a day.

He said if the water level got up to 24 feet, many of the buildings along the riverfront would be impacted. At 25 feet, the railroad tracks would have to be closed.

“What concerns me is if something breaks somewhere,” Stineman said. “If something breaks along the levy, then we will have issues.”

This flooding may be the first major flooding since 2019, during which the Mississippi left its banks in Muscatine six times.

The May 2019 crest of the Mississippi at Muscatine was reported to be the fourth-highest level in recorded history. Several months earlier, in October 2018, the river reached 20.16 feet, shutting down two blocks of Mississippi Drive because water covered the Walnut Street intersection. From March 1 to May 19, 2019, the city spent over $73,000 on flood activities, including labor, equipment and material costs for everything from sandbags to cleanup. During 2019, prolonged flooding caused Riverside Park to be under water for as long as three months and Mississippi Drive to be closed for over two weeks.