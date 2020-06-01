Muscatine businesses close early Monday, after rumors of protests appear

“I think our locations are a little bit off of the beaten path, and we have the ability to react very quickly, should situations warrant it,” said Chapman.“We can be out of our building and have everybody evacuated in less than 10 minutes. But if we had a larger staff or were downtown or out along the strip, I would definitely see a reason to be concerned. I just think we have a little bit more of a window to make the decisions here.”

Some big box stores such as Walmart and Menards, which were expected to be stops during the protest if they were to happen, also took time to prepare. Walmart will close its doors at 5 p.m. Monday night.

The Walmart on West Kimberly Road in Davenport was one of the businesses to close as a precaution, and was a site of unrest, which included a fatal shooting.

In a city press release, Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said, “The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Sheriff’s Office are aware of the Facebook posts that have been circulating about protesters coming to Muscatine. At this time, there is no credible information leading us to believe that there is a threat to the community. We will continue to monitor the situation throughout town and are ready to respond as needed.”

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious or dangerous.

Mayor Diana Broderson also released a response. “I fully support the freedom we enjoy to demonstrate when we are troubled by situations and behaviors, but I do not support demonstrations that turn violent,” she said. “This is not the way to plead our cause for change.” She added that she was confident in the city’s law enforcement and emergency professionals, should any violence occur.

