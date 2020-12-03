Muscatine businesses enjoy a steady night during the first day of the Holiday Stroll

MUSCATINE — While Muscatine residents usually enjoy the Holiday Stroll at night, this year the festivities started during the day.

The first day of the new three-day Holiday Stroll started at 11 a.m. Thursday when downtown Muscatine business owners like Melissa Osborne, who owns Creations By Oz, opened their doors early.

Though not as crowded as previous years, Osborne said she had steady business through the first day of the stroll.

“We came in early and there were some people with some health issues who were wanting to shop,” she says. After reopening, Osborne and her staff have offered early shopping hours to those with health conditions, allowing them to be the only ones in the store in the hopes of keeping them safe.

“We were rolling right at 10 a.m. and we’ve been busy for a while. We’ll have a bit of a lag, but then it’ll pick right up,” Osborne said. “The people we had in today, they don’t come down for the Stroll because there’s too many people to shop, so they came today just because we have a few special things that we’re doing and they’re still shopping and stopping by, because there’s not so many people.”