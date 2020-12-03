Muscatine businesses enjoy a steady night during the first day of the Holiday Stroll

MUSCATINE — While Muscatine residents usually enjoy the Holiday Stroll at night, this year the festivities started during the day.
The first day of the new three-day Holiday Stroll started at 11 a.m. Thursday when downtown Muscatine business owners like Melissa Osborne, who owns Creations By Oz, opened their doors early.
Though not as crowded as previous years, Osborne said she had steady business through the first day of the stroll.
“We came in early and there were some people with some health issues who were wanting to shop,” she says. After reopening, Osborne and her staff have offered early shopping hours to those with health conditions, allowing them to be the only ones in the store in the hopes of keeping them safe.
“We were rolling right at 10 a.m. and we’ve been busy for a while. We’ll have a bit of a lag, but then it’ll pick right up,” Osborne said. “The people we had in today, they don’t come down for the Stroll because there’s too many people to shop, so they came today just because we have a few special things that we’re doing and they’re still shopping and stopping by, because there’s not so many people.”
The Stroll felt different this year and that she wasn’t completely sure what to expect from it, Osborne said, but she was happy smaller crowds could allow those with medical concerns and requirements to still shop at her store. “We’re doing the whole Stroll just like we would usually, and shoppers get all the benefits no matter which day they come.”
She and Jennifer Williams, who owns Red & Lee Vintage, said they expect bigger crowds Friday and Saturday due to events like the tree lighting ceremony taking place then.
Williams worked on last year’s Stroll at a different downtown shop, The Wild Thing, this will be her new store’s first year. She agreed with the decision to make the Stroll three days long this year.
“Last year, it was so congested and crowded. It was good that we had a good turn out, but I think with everything that’s going on, this is easier and allows for more people to come out and enjoy it all three nights,” Williams said. “I assume more people and families are going to come out after work.”
Just down the street, crafters Connie Smith and Tressa Townsand set up a table in front of SG Studios to sell their homemade face coverings. With four different sizes of masks and fun patterns, the two had plenty to offer.
“Shelby Grunder, the owner, was nice enough to let us set up in front of her store,” Smith said. “We’d been selling masks at the Farmer’s Market all summer and we still had a lot of masks left, so we decided to sell them during the Holiday Stroll.”
“We’ve been making (the masks) ever since March, and we’ve made thousands since then,” Townsand said. They plan to be there all three days.
The streets of downtown were filled with the familiar sight of bright holiday lights as the sun set on the first day of Holiday Stroll. With many businesses offering a chance to win gift cards for filling out a “holiday wish list”, people are encouraged to come down and stroll through all three nights of the event.
