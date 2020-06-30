Muscatine businesses make extra cleaning and mask wearing part of their 'new normal'

While Creations By Oz has had steady business since it’s reopening, things have been a bit slower down at the Flower Gallery. “We haven’t had the foot traffic we normally do,” said owner Karen Diercks. “But we’re hoping things will get better.”

Diercks said her staff uses bleach to wipe down counters after every arrangement and sale. They’ve also started a new strategy when it comes to their clothing business.

“We rent tuxedoes, and we don’t let (customers) try them on here, because we don’t want to have to sanitize the dressing rooms,” Diercks said. Instead, the store allows customers to take the tuxedos home to try on. Diercks wears a mask in her store every day, and while she’d like to make customers wear them as well, she hasn’t been able to enforce it as much as she’d like.

“I would like to say that they all have to wear masks, but I haven’t done that yet,” she said. However, most of her customers that come in do have masks on, which she appreciates. “I always feel like if (our staff and I) have them on, there’s some protection at least from us to (the customers). We just try and minimize the interaction and keep a safe spacing between us.” She said she wants customers to stay home if they felt sick or had symptoms.

Diercks worries about her deliveries to customers — something that could lead to her possibly contracting the virus and bringing it back to the store. “But as long as I wear a mask, I feel less at risk,” she said.

