Muscatine businesses make extra cleaning and mask wearing part of their 'new normal'

MUSCATINE — Coronavirus cases in the county are still going up, and are spiking in parts of Iowa and across the U.S., so business owners are finding ways to keep their employees and customers safe.
A few downtown businesses have signs on the door reminding guests to socially distance. Halltree Boutique has a large bottle of sanitizer beside its entrance, requiring customers to use it as they enter the store. Down the street, Creations By Oz has made extra cleaning their “new normal."
“We don’t have any special requirements when people come in, other than the six feet rule,” said owner Melissa Osborne, “We also have masks if someone doesn’t have one and would prefer one, and there’s a lot of people that will come in and prefer that we wear masks, and we’re good with that too.”
While the staff at Creations may not wear them all the time, Osborne says that they will if a customer asks. “Whatever makes people comfortable, that’s what we’ll do.”
As both a store with a food and bar license and a bed and breakfast, the staff cleans beyond what COVID-19 guidelines require. “Everything’s always been bleach and vinegar,” Osborne said. “We’ll leave wipes and masks and hand sanitizer up in the room for them, and all linens are bleached every single time. We’ve always been at a kind of COVID level, the only thing different in our cleaning is if someone requires a mask or wants us to wear a mask.”
While Creations By Oz has had steady business since it’s reopening, things have been a bit slower down at the Flower Gallery. “We haven’t had the foot traffic we normally do,” said owner Karen Diercks. “But we’re hoping things will get better.”
Diercks said her staff uses bleach to wipe down counters after every arrangement and sale. They’ve also started a new strategy when it comes to their clothing business.
“We rent tuxedoes, and we don’t let (customers) try them on here, because we don’t want to have to sanitize the dressing rooms,” Diercks said. Instead, the store allows customers to take the tuxedos home to try on. Diercks wears a mask in her store every day, and while she’d like to make customers wear them as well, she hasn’t been able to enforce it as much as she’d like.
“I would like to say that they all have to wear masks, but I haven’t done that yet,” she said. However, most of her customers that come in do have masks on, which she appreciates. “I always feel like if (our staff and I) have them on, there’s some protection at least from us to (the customers). We just try and minimize the interaction and keep a safe spacing between us.” She said she wants customers to stay home if they felt sick or had symptoms.
Diercks worries about her deliveries to customers — something that could lead to her possibly contracting the virus and bringing it back to the store. “But as long as I wear a mask, I feel less at risk,” she said.
