Muscatine businesses stay strong as the second round of aid applications finishes

MUSCATINE — As the coronavirus pandemic closed businesses in Muscatine, the city began a public-private partnership program to help provide financial relief to small businesses.
The second round of applications for this program is wrapping up, and the relief, combined with a shift in the pandemic’s effects are starting to lead to better times.
On May 1, the applications for the Economic Assistance for Muscatine Small Businesses program opened, funded with $400,000 allocated by the city council. Since then, 75 small businesses impacted by the pandemic have been helped, being given a total of $183,267 that could be forgiven pending a six-month review of the loan.
“I think (the first round) was very successful,” said Kevin Jenison, communications manager for Muscatine. “We had a large number of applications, most of them met all of the qualifications and received what they were asking for, and we’ve heard good things from these people about how much that has helped them.”
After seeing how much the first round of applications helped, the City Council approved a second round. There have been fewer applications.
“It won’t be as big as the first round, but it’s still going to be a good number of businesses," Jenison said.
This is partially because they’ve expanded the qualifications to include businesses that didn’t meet all the criteria the first time.
The biggest difference is they aren’t limiting it to just city limits, Jenison said. Some businesses close to the city limits will now be considered, though they’ll still have to meet other criteria. “Our goal was to reach those individuals and businesses that didn’t qualify for the state or federal money,” Jenison said. Businesses will also have to prove a loss in revenue due to the pandemic as well as only employ at most 25 people.
Jenison believes that they were able to help the businesses on the edge of shutting their doors just in time. This, plus the fact that other financial aid programs are becoming easier to get, and some restrictions being lifted and customers returning could be the big reasons why the second round isn’t receiving as many applicants.
“Timing is everything. The biggest part of it is that they’re already seeing some greater amounts of cash coming into their business,” he said, “They’re not so reliant on the city to help them out.”
The streamlined process of allowing businesses to gain a temporary Outdoor Restaurant Seating License and businesses’ overall ability to adapt to the situation has also helped, he said.
Looking forward to a possible third round or a return of this program in the future, while he isn’t entirely sure, Jenison noted that the city is re-evaluating its financial situation all the time, and as long as there’s money available, will try to help.
“We were authorized to use up to $400,000 ... if there is a second wave or a second business reduction cycle, we probably would be at a point where we could do a third round,” he said, “I think that any time you can help small businesses offset some loses and give them an opportunity to go another month or two into this recovery is a good thing.”
Overall, the Economic Assistance for Muscatine Small Businesses program seems to be a success. With applications closing at midnight on Sunday, Jenison encouraged any businesses who haven’t applied to the program to do so.
“Even if they aren’t sure if they’re totally qualified, submit the application anyway and let the committee look at it,” he said, “We’re trying to help as many businesses as we can, but if you don’t apply, we can’t help you.”
For more information on economic assistance to small businesses, click on the small business icon in the upper right hand side of the City of Muscatine web page.
