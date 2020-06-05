Muscatine businesses stay strong as the second round of aid applications finishes

The biggest difference is they aren’t limiting it to just city limits, Jenison said. Some businesses close to the city limits will now be considered, though they’ll still have to meet other criteria. “Our goal was to reach those individuals and businesses that didn’t qualify for the state or federal money,” Jenison said. Businesses will also have to prove a loss in revenue due to the pandemic as well as only employ at most 25 people.

Jenison believes that they were able to help the businesses on the edge of shutting their doors just in time. This, plus the fact that other financial aid programs are becoming easier to get, and some restrictions being lifted and customers returning could be the big reasons why the second round isn’t receiving as many applicants.

“Timing is everything. The biggest part of it is that they’re already seeing some greater amounts of cash coming into their business,” he said, “They’re not so reliant on the city to help them out.”

The streamlined process of allowing businesses to gain a temporary Outdoor Restaurant Seating License and businesses’ overall ability to adapt to the situation has also helped, he said.