MUSCATINE — While Muscatine County may have had a pleasant Christmas and New Year’s, the winter blues seem to be returning very soon.
The city had a wind advisory in effect Thursday, with a winter storm watch in effect Friday until late Saturday, according to a news release from the city.
A winter storm watch means conditions are favorable for significant winter weather.
The forecast calls for rain to change over to snow Friday, with sleet and freezing rain causing slick conditions Friday night. Snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon. Total accumulation by Saturday night is forecast at 8-12 inches.
“Once we have a better idea of what we can expect, we will sit down with the staff and make plans so that we are all on the same page," said Randy Howell, city roadway maintenance supervisor.
He urged motorists to use extreme caution this weekend. “If we do get some ice underneath the snow, it’s going to be slicker than you realize.”
Public Works Director Brian Stineman does not anticipate Muscatine declaring a snow emergency. He encouraged resides to avoid parking on the street over the weekend.
“It really helps our plow crews to clear the streets quicker if people would not park on the street during heavy snowfall events," he said.
Stineman urges drivers to use alternate side of street parking -- park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days. On streets where the parking is only allowed on one side, vehicles can park on the permitted side on odd or even-numbered days only.
“Whether we have a snow emergency or not, any help the public can provide by parking off the street or using the parking plan is appreciated,” Stineman said.
