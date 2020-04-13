Muscatine celebrates MUSCOM dispatchers during Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

MUSCATINE — While first responders such as police, fire fighters and other emergency workers are a group that everyone depends on, there’s another group they depend on.
This week, Muscatine is celebrating people who work dispatch.
During the April 3 City Council meeting, Mayor Diana Broderson signed the proclamation to order April 12-18 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
In her proclamation, Broderson called Public Safety Telecommunicators the “first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services”, adding how valuable and vital organizations like the Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) were to residents. MUSCOM dispatchers provide calmness and assistance during some of the worst times or most stressful times in people's lives.
Chris Jasper, 911 communications manager for MUSCOM, said this was a “fantastic” thing for Mayor Broderson to do. “Everyone talks about the police department and the fire department, and sometimes we get forgotten. So it’s great to have that recognition from the mayor and the city,” he said.
Along with doing their usual job of gathering important information relating to the call, since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, MUSCOM has made an extra effort to help keep first responders safe. This includes asking screener questions to determine if first responders need to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re asking them questions on if they’ve been with anybody that has symptoms or has tested positive (for COVID-19),” Jasper said, “So we have a screening process set in place, and it’s kind of a little more work for us to ask those questions and get that information.” He added that while calls now take a bit more time, their call volume has stayed about the same.
While Jasper and the other dispatchers at MUSCOM appreciate the attention from the community, they are also celebrate this week through theme days. On Monday, MUSCOM enjoyed hot dogs and popcorn while wearing sports jerseys for their Sports Jersey Day.
Other theme days include 80s Day and Pajama Day, allowing dispatchers to wear more casual and comfortable clothes to work.
“It’s just a week for us to celebrate the great job that (our dispatchers) do throughout the year,” Jasper said, “We have a great group of individuals here, and we’d like the public to know that they’re all fantastic and that they work hard all year for their community.”
This week was sponsored by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International.
