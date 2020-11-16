Muscatine chamber helping businesses find COVID-19 relief

MUSCATINE – In a normal year, the holidays are seen as a way for most stores and businesses to cap off their year, and hopefully make a profit.
But with the current pandemic still taking a toll on their customers’ wallets, some Muscatine businesses are less focused on preparing for the season, and more focused on keeping their doors open.
Throughout the pandemic, many small businesses tried to be creative in how they catered to their clientele, with many focusing on curbside pick-up and improving their online presence, either through their social media pages or through their own website where they can sell things virtually. But as a second wave of COVID-19 continues to batter the county, these solutions may not be enough.
“The most common concern that I hear from businesses is the uncertainty of the future,” President and CEO of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) Erik Reader said.
"What does this situation look like in three to six months to a year from now, and how do we deal with additional guidelines and restrictions? We’re in a similar situation as the business community of trying to adjust on the fly and make the best decisions we can with the information in front of us.”
Though GMCCI initially decided to be reactive to the pandemic situation, providing businesses with connections to resources that could help them through this difficult period, Reader says that they have since transitioned to a model that is more focused on “restoration” for businesses that were previously shut down due to being non-essential.
“I thought we were getting close to that resilience phase, which would be recouping some of the lost ground, but recent upticks have still presented challenges,” Reader said, “Many of our future local actions will be based on federal and state level programs.”
Many of these state programs will likely be funded through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which recently gave relief to state movie theaters and county fair programs.
A residential utility program is also still available through GMCCI, as are the recently established #MakeitMuscatine Startup Grant and Microloan programs, which have already seen positive results.
As for future state and federal programs, Reader recommends that local business owners visit the IEDA website and look at their “COVID-19 funding programs” page as well as subscribe to their newsletter to stay updated on any upcoming programs.
“I believe we survived the first go-round (of closures) due to the diversity of industry in our businesses,” Reader said, “They’ve all had to adapt and make modifications.” Unfortunately, these modifications sometimes included letting workers go. In May, the unemployment rate in Muscatine rose to 13.3 percent. In September 2020, this number dropped down to 4.4 percent.
“I see this as a true testament to our local economy in Muscatine County,” Reader said, “While it’s not at the low of 2.4 percent as in Sept. 2019, it shows a great bounce back.” While stating that there is a good chance many businesses will make it through, he also acknowledged the anxieties that family-owned or solo-ran shops in Muscatine face each month.
“As residents of the greater Muscatine area, we have a choice of where we spend our money,” Reader said, “We can make decisions with our wallet that affects our friends, neighbors and communities.” As such, he encouraged residents to shop locally as much as possible. “Businesses of all sizes and varieties need our support now. Our local economy can only be as strong as the locals who support it.”
