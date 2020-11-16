Muscatine chamber helping businesses find COVID-19 relief

MUSCATINE – In a normal year, the holidays are seen as a way for most stores and businesses to cap off their year, and hopefully make a profit.

But with the current pandemic still taking a toll on their customers’ wallets, some Muscatine businesses are less focused on preparing for the season, and more focused on keeping their doors open.

Throughout the pandemic, many small businesses tried to be creative in how they catered to their clientele, with many focusing on curbside pick-up and improving their online presence, either through their social media pages or through their own website where they can sell things virtually. But as a second wave of COVID-19 continues to batter the county, these solutions may not be enough.

“The most common concern that I hear from businesses is the uncertainty of the future,” President and CEO of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) Erik Reader said.

"What does this situation look like in three to six months to a year from now, and how do we deal with additional guidelines and restrictions? We’re in a similar situation as the business community of trying to adjust on the fly and make the best decisions we can with the information in front of us.”