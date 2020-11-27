Muscatine Chamber uses videos to show gratitude to health care workers

MUSCATINE — Thanksgiving is not only a time for turkey, but a time to be thankful.
Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has released a video to show how thankful they are for Muscatine area health care workers.
With the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, and area businesses and community members, the chamber compiled short videos of people expressing gratitude and appreciation for health care workers. It was posted on the chamber's YouTube page Wednesday.
“From everyone at Kent Corporation, thank you for what you do every day to help keep Muscatine healthy. We’re thinking of you and encouraging you this holiday season,” said Carol Reynolds from Kent Corporation during her video segment, with several other Kent employees echoing the sentiment.
“We want to say a big thank you to all our health care workers,” chamber President Erik Reader said during his segment. “You guys have kept our community safe and our businesses open. We appreciate everything you do, and we hope you have a great holiday season.”
“I just want to give all of our health care workers here in the community and across the country a big Muskie shout-out for all that you’ve been doing in treating and taking care of our community through these really tough times,” School Superintendent Clint Christopher said as he acknowledged the hard work of health care workers.
Support Local Journalism
Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), Muscatine Power and Water, United Way of Muscatine, the Hon Company, First National Bank of Muscatine, Muscatine Community College, MUSCO Lighting, Hy-Vee and more participated as well.
The video capped off with employees from the Musser Public Library, as well as a young guest, singing “If You’re Thankful and You Know It.”
"It takes courage, commitment and stamina to do what you’re doing, and we want to honor you,” Youth Services Manager Betty Collins said.
Those unable to make the deadline for the first video, can submit gratitude videos to the chamber website.
Videos can be up to one minute long. Cell phone videos should be horizontal, and if it’s a group video, all participants wear a face covering and social distance. Those making the video should introduce themselves, offer a heartfelt message and email the video to muscatineheroes@gmail.com.
Chamber Dollars are also available for purchase to support health care workers. They can be used as a gift and support the Muscatine economy.
To donate to the Chamber Dollars for healthcare workers campaign, visit https://cfgm.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/ and click on the “Trinity Muscatine Hospital Employee Appreciation Fund” link.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!