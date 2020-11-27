Muscatine Chamber uses videos to show gratitude to health care workers

MUSCATINE — Thanksgiving is not only a time for turkey, but a time to be thankful.

Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has released a video to show how thankful they are for Muscatine area health care workers.

With the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, and area businesses and community members, the chamber compiled short videos of people expressing gratitude and appreciation for health care workers. It was posted on the chamber's YouTube page Wednesday.

“From everyone at Kent Corporation, thank you for what you do every day to help keep Muscatine healthy. We’re thinking of you and encouraging you this holiday season,” said Carol Reynolds from Kent Corporation during her video segment, with several other Kent employees echoing the sentiment.

“We want to say a big thank you to all our health care workers,” chamber President Erik Reader said during his segment. “You guys have kept our community safe and our businesses open. We appreciate everything you do, and we hope you have a great holiday season.”