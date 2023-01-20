Muscatine chamber welcomes Love's

A snip of a ceremonial pair of scissors Thursday brought a yearslong project to a close as the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ceremonial opening of the new Love’s Travel Stop at U.S. Highway 61 and Grandview Avenue.

While the travel stop and country store has been open for several weeks, the ceremony brought several members of the Love’s Team to the area. During the presentation, cars and semis drove through the new parking lot on the way to get gas or food. District Manager Tom Hallick said Love’s, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was opening around 35 stores throughout the country each year.

“We anticipate the store is going to do great and meet ROI (return on investment),” Hallick said.

He said there were about 55 spaces for professional drivers and seven diesel lanes to serve the big rigs. Additionally, there are six showers for drivers. The area also offers overnight resting as well as tire and truck repair.

The restaurant side of the building offers both Godfather’s Pizza and Chester’s Fried Chicken. Hallick said Godfather’s was a nostalgic brand that was a favorite in smaller communities that formerly had a Godfather’s restaurant. He also said the Love’s Travel Stop offered just about anything a trucker could possibly need, including GPS devices and maintenance equipment for the rigs. The store is open 24/7.

General Manager Matt Swisher told the crowd that Love’s was founded in 1964 as a small family-owned store. He said the Love’s culture was based on customers and that customers were No. 1. Mayor Brad Bark commented he was impressed when he learned the Love’s franchise had started in a vacant building that was rented for $5,000.

City planner Andrew Fangman said, according to the 2012 comprehensive plan, Muscatine had been looking for something to welcome people to Muscatine on the southern roadway. He said the new travel mart was a great welcoming item.

“This is kind of the end of a long journey,” Fangman said. “We first started working with Love’s on this in August 2019. We are happy to finally have it here.”