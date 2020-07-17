Muscatine Charities announces $50,000 donation for Community Foundation grants

Beginning Tuesday, July 21, local non-profits will be able to apply for a portion of the $50,000 through the Community Foundation’s website. Originally, these non-profits would have to wait until the end of the year to apply for funds provided by Muscatine Charities. However, due to the current pandemic and the effects that it’s had on many nonprofits and organizations, Muscatine Charities made the decision to open up the application process six months early.

“The Community Foundation is able to provide some administrative tools and support for the work that the Muscatine Charities board is doing to try and give back to the community,” Schafer said, “As funders, we have been in conversation over the years on how we can help and be supportive of each other, and so this was just an opportunity for us to do so.”

Information on how to apply for a grant will be posted as soon as the applications are open. According to Schafer, there will not be minimums and maximums. The main goal of this donation and of Muscatine Charities’ current efforts will be to satisfy immediate needs due to COVID 19 while also spreading distribution across as many recipients as possible at this time. These grants will also be open for all local Muscatine nonprofits to apply for.

“It’s wonderful to see the funders working closely together,” Schafer said, “Muscatine Charities has an incredibly sound board and a really long-standing donor base of people who care about our community and give back to it through Muscatine Charities. It’s an important piece for the charitable work going on in the community.”

