Muscatine Christian Academy planned for 2023

Hillcrest Baptist Church

On June 28, Hillcrest Baptist Church held an informational meeting about a possible Muscatine Christian Academy.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE – On Tuesday night, the Muscatine Christian Academy Steering Committee announced the intent of having a Christian school open in Muscatine in the fall of 2023.

During a community meeting at Hillcrest Baptist Church, the Rev. David McIntosh reported that for the past 10 weeks. The committee has been working to plan a Christian school for Muscatine. He said the school would be a K-6 school. During the meeting, the steering committee discussed how the decision was reached to open the school as well as what the vision for the school is, the philosophy, the intended results, and the financial aspects of the school and the cost of tuition.

“The elephant in the room is there was no school in August 2022,” he said. “The good news is we are planning a school in August 2023.”

An interest survey done by the steering committee showed 86 families that had expressed interest with 175 students. McIntosh commented there is still a “mountain of work” to do before the school can open and asked the people present to volunteer to help.

People are also reading…

While the K-6 school has been the starting point,” McIntosh said once the school is opened, another steering committee will examine the possibility of opening a junior high and add a high school grade each year after that.

Committee member Jill Mather said it was clear from the beginning the interested parties weren’t interested in “public education with a little Jesus thrown in.” She said people were interested in a radically different culture. She believes by going back to Biblical truths, it can help preserve the dignity God has bestowed on the children.

People attending the event were given a handout chronicling where the steering committee determined the school should go.

McIntosh said the vision for the school is to be effective for Christ, declare God’s glory, and promote human flourishing. He described the manner the school hopes to get there, saying the goal is educating image bearers to cultivate a love for God’s truth and to transform students and the community.

“We need Muscatine but we think Muscatine needs Muscatine Christian Academy as well,” he said.

Committee member Danae Voight said quality teachers need to be properly compensated. She expects the cost of educating one child to be about $4,500. She said fundraising will start soon to open the school.

