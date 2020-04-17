Muscatine City council announces new small business loan program

The program will have no impact on the general fund.

Jenkins said the program would offer the funds to be used for mortgages, utilities, inventory, or personnel costs.

“We want to enable them to spend that money where they need to in order to ensure they are back up in good standing when we get ourselves opened up again,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the city is still working on the manner in which applications would be scored once they started coming in. The city will request documentation of financials of this year vs. 2019 to demonstrate the need. The city will also consider if the business has obtained other state or federal loans. Gordon said if money is left over from the initial program, a second tier may be added.

The city is working on securing an online application process.

Jenkins said the time frame for the program is going to be fast, with applications beginning May 1 and continuing for a week. Evaluations will be concluded May 12 for the council to approve payouts on May 14.

About 500 businesses in Muscatine will be eligible for the program.

“There are a lot of communities doing this,” Jenkins said. “Most of those communities are much bigger than ours and have more resources to throw at this. We can put that $400,000 to work for us and we will be benchmarked by a lot of folks — If Muscatine can do it, why can’t we?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0