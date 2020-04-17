Muscatine City council announces new small business loan program

MUSCATINE — With concerns area small businesses might not survive the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Muscatine City Council rolled out a new loan program designed to help small business owners.
During Thursday’s regular meeting, council member Peggy Gordon gave a presentation on a new small business loan program she had been working on with interim city administrator Greg Jenkins and community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin. The program will offer forgivable loans of up to $2,500 to small businesses.
“Our goal is to ensure the Muscatine economy can rebound as quickly as possible,” Gordon said. “Our focus on this program is small businesses directly effected by the COVID-19 public health crisis.”
Jenkins said to be eligible to apply, a for-profit business with 25 employees or less must have been open since March 1, 2019. The business cannot have liens against it by the city, county or state. The business must also be able to demonstrate a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The loan can be forgiven if the business is still open in six months.
The council agreed unanimously to allocate $400,000 for the program. The money is coming from the existing small business loan program allocations. Jenkins said the city would extend out several years to get the money. The city had allocated $100,000 per year through 2024. Gordon said a new program would take at least 30 days and require a public hearing. To expedite the program, it is coming from the existing allocation. The urban renewal plan will have to be amended later and the allocations refilled.
The program will have no impact on the general fund.
Jenkins said the program would offer the funds to be used for mortgages, utilities, inventory, or personnel costs.
“We want to enable them to spend that money where they need to in order to ensure they are back up in good standing when we get ourselves opened up again,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the city is still working on the manner in which applications would be scored once they started coming in. The city will request documentation of financials of this year vs. 2019 to demonstrate the need. The city will also consider if the business has obtained other state or federal loans. Gordon said if money is left over from the initial program, a second tier may be added.
The city is working on securing an online application process.
Jenkins said the time frame for the program is going to be fast, with applications beginning May 1 and continuing for a week. Evaluations will be concluded May 12 for the council to approve payouts on May 14.
About 500 businesses in Muscatine will be eligible for the program.
“There are a lot of communities doing this,” Jenkins said. “Most of those communities are much bigger than ours and have more resources to throw at this. We can put that $400,000 to work for us and we will be benchmarked by a lot of folks — If Muscatine can do it, why can’t we?”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!