Muscatine City Council approves budget with 1.9% levy hike

MUSCATINE — Before the Muscatine City Council voted to adopt the 2022-23 budget, Finance Director Nancy Lueck reported this was the hardest budget the city has had in recent memory, and despite the fact that the tax rate is going up, many property owners will actually see a decline in their tax bills.

In order to continue to provide services, American Rescue funds were used to balance the budget, which begins July 1. She said no new debt was planned during the next fiscal year. The city expects to receive about $62 million in general property tax funding. The tax rate will be $15.97 per $1,000 of taxable assessed valuation, up 1.9% over last year’s $15.67.

“We had been able to maintain the previous tax rate for over 10 years,” Lueck said. In previous years the city levy has been as high as $16.50.

The budget includes $36 million in the governmental fund expenditures, $9 million in capital projects and $25 million in the business/enterprise fund. The budget is balanced with the same services continuing this year.

If valuations remain the same, a resident with a $100,000 home will see a decrease in taxes of about $20 because of rollbacks.

As an explanation for the rate increase, Lueck said the taxable valuations have remained flat this year. The state is also phasing out its reimbursement for commercial and industrial rollbacks. The city also needs to increase compensation to seasonal workers to attract more potential employees.

Lueck also reported city revenues such as hotel/motel tax were still being impacted by the COVID-10 health crisis. She also reports increases in the costs of many items as well as supply-chain issues. Also last year the council approved lowering the utility franchise rate from 5% to 3%.

She assured the council that the budget would continue the city’s current rates of services for its citizens.

The budget was balanced using $261,000 in one-time state COVID relief funds to offset the increased cost of providing the same amount of service. Lueck also said the city would spend down $86,000 of its emergency levy. The city also received close to $4 million from the federal government in relief funding that has to be spent by the end of 2024. Lueck said it could be used next year to balance the budget.

“That’s not sustainable going forward unless we have additional property tax growth,” she said.

Councilmember John Jindrich opposed approving the budget, commenting he disagreed with the manner the budget was created.

The second of two public hearings was held Thursday evening. No comments were made during the hearing.

