Muscatine City Council approves first reading of cargo container ordinance

MUSCATINE — After holding a public hearing on the proposed cargo container ordinance, the Muscatine City Council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance regulating cargo containers in the city, but several comments from council members made it clear there would be some changes to the ordinance before it became law.

During Thursday’s regular meeting, the council gave city administrator Carol Webb several changes to the ordinance with the understanding that she would return the amended ordinance to the council for the second reading.

Assistant community development director Andrew Fangman gave a presentation on the issue and the possible direction the council can go. Two options have been presented to the council: not allowing cargo containers and allowing restricted placement of containers. The planning and zoning commission had recommended the city also require cargo containers to be placed on a hard surface and only one is allowed per parcel of land. The option allowing restricted usage is the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission.

“On Dec. 16 of last year, in response to concerns about the visual impact of the placement of cargo containers on neighborhood aesthetics, City Council directed staff to bring forward options for specific and restrictive regulations of cargo containers in residential areas,” Fangman said.

He said cargo containers were not specifically mentioned in the city code. What the city has been doing is disallowing them in the front yard and requiring a 4-foot setback from property lines. All signage is required to be painted over.

During the public hearing on the issue, three people spoke against banning cargo containers. Resident Richard Hagel commented that not having cargo containers could conceivably make the situation worse, as the stored items inside may end up in people’s yards.

“We have one cargo container left,” Hagel said. “We lost $4,000 getting rid of two of them. We have one we modified extensively, and we would like to keep that. Those cargo containers didn’t just pop up. They have been there for years and now all of a sudden there is a problem.”

During the discussion, council member Angie Lewis said she has seen cargo containers that are not eyesores. She feels limiting the number of containers is enough. She also wanted to ensure people who already have cargo containers continue to keep them as long as they aren’t in disrepair.

Council member John Jindrich agreed with Lewis, saying he is also opposed to having a hard surface under the container, saying such a requirement is not made for storage sheds.

Resident Faith Sanchez commented during the council discussion that after looking recently, she was unable to find any sheds locally that were big enough to house a vehicle. She said there is a need and not enough larger storage units.

