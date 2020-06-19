Muscatine City Council discusses merit pay and city purchases at this week's meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Almost immediately after voting to hold off making several payments to city employees for at least 90 days, the Muscatine City Council was asked during its regular meeting Thursday why it was making several other purchases.

Due to revenue impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the council voted to defer pavement and sidewalk repair, hiring of new positions, merit pay, and budgeted expenditures in certain departments. It was also determined the city administrator would review open positions before they are filled. During the discussion, council member John Jindrich questioned the need to give merit pay at all this year.

“All staff has already been given a 2½ percent raise, they have good benefits and are compensated fairly,” he said. “Hundreds of people in Muscatine have lost their jobs. Hundreds of businesses have experienced decreased revenue and have closed, and our city is awarding merit raises. I question this decision. It sends a bad message to our taxpayers.”