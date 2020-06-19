Muscatine City Council discusses merit pay and city purchases at this week's meeting

MUSCATINE — Almost immediately after voting to hold off making several payments to city employees for at least 90 days, the Muscatine City Council was asked during its regular meeting Thursday why it was making several other purchases.
Due to revenue impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the council voted to defer pavement and sidewalk repair, hiring of new positions, merit pay, and budgeted expenditures in certain departments. It was also determined the city administrator would review open positions before they are filled. During the discussion, council member John Jindrich questioned the need to give merit pay at all this year.
“All staff has already been given a 2½ percent raise, they have good benefits and are compensated fairly,” he said. “Hundreds of people in Muscatine have lost their jobs. Hundreds of businesses have experienced decreased revenue and have closed, and our city is awarding merit raises. I question this decision. It sends a bad message to our taxpayers.”
He said the city has not had to lay off any employees, although some programs have been cut. While some seasonal hiring has been canceled, all full time staff has remained. Jindrich said some businesses in Muscatine have required up to 25 percent cuts in their budgets due to the pandemic. During a recent discussion on revenue issues due to COVID-19, city staff said the overall impact is not known yet and will not be known until it is known how long the issue would last.
Jindrich moved to amend the original motion to not give merit pay this year, but none of the other council members seconded.
Immediately after the proposal, the council voted on whether to purchase a bed for a city dump truck and a new deicing machine. Council member Osmond Malcolm objected to the purchases.
“We just deferred a bunch of other stuff for a minimum of 90 days,” he said. “I don’t think this is a good thing right now. I’m sure public works needs this but I think a 90 day deferment is right. We need to hold still and see how other things go. One of the best things now is we are financially sound and we are not like other communities that are selling parks and recreation and other things. There is a reason for that which is we are financially responsible. We need to continue to be financially responsible."
Public works director Brian Stineman said the purchases had been budgeted and they were needed to make existing equipment functional. The council agreed, approving both purchases.
Later in the meeting the council awarded 19 forgivable small business loans in the second of its loan programs. While comment was made that there were businesses unable to get an application in for the second round of loans, it was determined there would not be a third round.
