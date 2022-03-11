Muscatine City Council OKs two TIF projects

MUSCATINE – On Thursday the Muscatine City Council reached a consensus to allow Kent Corporation to move ahead with its plans to renovate the former McKee Button Factory during the regular council meeting.

During the regular meeting, the council discussed allowing Kent to move ahead with plans to reuse the building for office space. The plans are to initially transfer 53 employees to the building and also to create an additional 60 positions in the building for future growth. The building is expected to house about 115 office spaces.

“We are growing at Kent,” Kent Corporation Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Enterprise Risk Rich Dwyer. ‘We employ top talent and always want to enhance the quality of life through community engagement – not just for our employees but for everyone in Muscatine. We have the good fortune of needing more space for our business.”

He commented that he had visited the council in 2019 to ask for city support of a new building next to the Kent Headquarters. The plans were put aside when the COVID-19 health crisis hit, while Kent was determining the impact the pandemic would have.

Dwyer also said the building is one of 12 national historic sites in the state and Kent wants to preserve its historical significance. He said the company is working with the Iowa Historic Preservation Office on the renovation. The renovation is expected to cost about $20 million, with projected completion in Spring 2024. He also said Kent would continue working with local contractors and local suppliers when it could.

He asked the council for an acre of city-owned land to be used for parking. Kent has agreed to abate the asbestos in the buildings on the land as part of the acquisition and to demolish the buildings as a swap for the land. The council later declared the land surplus so it could be deeded to Kent.

Dwyer asked the city about tax increment financing (TIF) over 10 years, with the amount to be determined by the incremental assessed valuation that will be calculated by the county assessor. He said Kent hopes for a rebate of 50 to 75% of the project cost.

TIF is a financial development program that returns tax money received due to increases in the assessed value of properties in an area to the city to be used for economic development.

Kent plans to recognize the area of the building as the “McKee Plaza” in honor of the McKee family.

City planner Andrew Fangman also discussed using TIF funding and sewer extension reserve funds to construct a lift station at Grandview and Highway 61 that is “tied in very deeply” with a new truck stop being built along Highway 61.

The station will serve the south end of the Grandview corridor, including Love’s Travel Stop. Fangman said the lift station would also allow for more growth at the southern end of Muscatine.

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores has a contract to purchase a portion of the land to construct a Love’s Travel Stop at Highway 61 and Grandview on the northeastern corner. The business will include a country store, underground fuel tanks, fueling canopies for both passenger vehicles and semitrailers, and separate parking areas. The business would employ about 40 full-time positions. The business has asked for no financial assistance from the city at this point. Any infrastructure work needed on the site would be paid for by the company. Improvements to Mittman Road and the bypass are expected to support the volume and type of traffic the truck stop would generate. There would still be room for 50 semis and it would be operated 24/7.

Fangman said a sanitary sewer is required in the area to be built. Love’s plans to construct the lift station and dedicate it back to the city, with the city reimbursing Love’s. The project will use about $500,000 from the sewer extension fund and the remaining amount would be paid with TIF. The remainder is between $800,000 and $1 million. To pay that, Love’s would be rebated about 50% of its property tax payment over 20 years or until the agreed amount is reached.

The council reached a consensus to move ahead with the plan. The next step is to draft a development agreement and return it to council.

