Muscatine City Council to consider grant applications to IEDA

MUSCATINE — On Thursday evening, the Muscatine community will get the chance to give feedback on a city of Muscatine plan to apply for four grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

During Thursday’s regular city council meeting, a public hearing will be held on the request to submit the Neighborhood Revitalization Pilot Project Proposal and three Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The pilot project proposal is a request to support the Mulberry Neighborhood Revitalization Project. Two of the CDBG requests would support projects at Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) to meet the food and shelter needs of the residents and one would support the Community Foundation of Muscatine.

In April, the council adopted the Igniting Vitality Through Workforce Housing, a plan to address housing issues with the community that was developed by a team made up of people from area nonprofits, local businesses and city and county staff. The plan was presented to community leaders during the Housing Summit.

After the summit, IEDA director Debi Durham asked the city to develop a pilot project focused on revitalizing one block that was near the downtown and would have high visibility. The team focused on the Mulberry Street area between Sixth and Seventh streets. The total project covered under the grant would cost $1.8 million and would include a Wi-Fi network, Living Street improvements, lighting, sidewalks, a bikeway trail, trees, a pocket park, commercial façade improvements, exterior housing rehabilitation, and the addition of a forgivable loan to rehabilitate nuisance properties.

One of the CDBG plans, with a maximum award of $500,000 would be used by MCSA to provide isolation services to guests testing positive for COVID-19, and to expand housing options for low-income residents of Muscatine. The grant would be used to rehabilitate two vacant properties to increase the amount of shelter space.

The second involving MCSA would be used to open a walk-in food pantry, purchase a hydraulic lift and refrigerated truck, and offset expenses incurred due to increased demand as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis. MCSA is requesting $100,000.

The other grant would be used to help the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine acquire and rehabilitate the “button factory” located at 215 W. Mississippi Drive. The foundation is in talks to purchase the building with plans to make improvements that will maintain the exterior appearance and facilitate active use through office and meeting spaces. The Muscatine Community College culinary art program will continue to use the existing commercial kitchen. The Foundation is requesting a $100,000 grant.

The CDBG funds were made available through COVID-19 relief legislation, but require cities to be the applicant and fiscal agent.

