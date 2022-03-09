Muscatine City Council to discuss future of McKee building

MUSCATINE – The City of Muscatine may put a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district along the riverfront to good use to help the Kent Corporation refurbish the former McKee Button Factory into office space.

On Thursday evening the Kent Corporation will make a presentation on a proposed project for the use of the former McKee Button Factory at 1000 Hershey Ave. During the discussion, the council will discuss and be asked to provide a consensus on whether to provide TIF assistance to Kent for the redevelopment.

“They are just kind of looking for the consensus of council to proceed,” City planner Andrew Fangman said. “The formal adoption process takes longer. It requires significant legal work for all the documents to be drawn up. This is the first step in the process.”

A TIF district, Fangman explained, is an economic tool provided by the state that rebates state taxes to a city based on increases to the assessed value of specific areas. The city can then use the funds for economic development. Many times the funds are used to partially rebate property taxes to businesses that undertake projects that increase assessed values as part of the development agreement.

While the city does not have all the details of the project, city communications director Kevin Jenison commented the project would create several new jobs.

The McKee building, which was constructed in 1907, was auctioned off in May 2020. The building had been a button factory for over 100 years before production ceased. James McKee and his brother-in-law William Bliven established the Peerless Button Company in 1895. The name was changed to the McKee and Bliven Button Company. At the time, Muscatine was seen as the hub of pearl button manufacturing, producing 1.5 billion pearl buttons annually in 1905. In 1925 the name was changed to the McKee Button Factory.

If the council agrees to support the TIF request an action item will appear on a future council agenda.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0